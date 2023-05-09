Sunday, May 14

One-of-a-Kind, “One Day at a Time” Mother’s Day Marathon

Antenna TV, beginning at 5am

Celebrate Mother’s Day with a 24-hour marathon of episodes from the classic sitcom One Day at a Time (1975-84), which followed a divorced mom (Bonnie Franklin) raising two teen daughters (Mackenzie Phillips and Valerie Bertinelli).

“Bates Motel” Mother Knows Best Marathon

Syfy, beginning at 8am

Pop culture’s most infamous mama’s boy, and his mother, are spotlighted today in a 20-hour marathon of episodes from the terrific 2013-17 psychological horror drama Bates Motel. Based on Robert Bloch’s novel Psycho and its famous 1960 Alfred Hitchcock film adaptation, Bates Motel serves as a contemporary prequel to the movie and stars Freddie Highmore as young Norman Bates, and Emmy nominee Vera Farmiga as his mom, Norma.

Mother’s Day Movie Marathons

MOVIES!, beginning at 12pm

TCM, beginning at 12pm

Catch a Classic!

Happy Mother’s Day! Two classic movie channels have lineups of films celebrating Mom starting this afternoon:

MOVIES! is airing four films with stories featuring memorable mothers, including a couple of noir titles. This lineup begins with I Remember Mama (1948), starring Best Actress Oscar nominee Irene Dunne as “Mama,” and Best Supporting Actress nominee Barbara Bel Geddes as one of her daughters. It continues with the 1949 adaptation of Little Women, featuring Mary Astor as the matriarch of the March family, with June Allyson, Elizabeth Taylor, Margaret O’Brien and Janet Leigh as her daughters; The Ghost and Mrs. Muir (1947), starring Gene Tierney and a young Natalie Wood as mother and daughter, with Rex Harrison as the title ghost; and Mildred Pierce (1945), the Best Picture Oscar-nominated melodrama led by Best Actress winner Joan Crawford as the titular mother and Best Supporting Actress nominee Ann Blyth as her spoiled daughter.

Turner Classic Movies starts its Mother’s Day marathon with Mildred Pierce (1945), then continues with My Reputation (1946), a romantic drama starring Barbara Stanwyck as an upper-class widow, and Scotty Beckett and Bobby Cooper as her young sons; The Trip to Bountiful (1985), starring Best Actress Oscar winner Geraldine Page in one of her final roles, as an elderly woman determined to visit her childhood home one last time, even as her overprotective son (John Heard) tries to stop her; Hairspray (1988), John Waters’ comedy featuring Divine (Harris Glenn Milstead), in one of his final roles, as Edna Turnblad, mother to Ricki Lake’s Tracy Turnblad; Martin Scorsese’s comedy/drama Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974), led by Best Actress winner Ellen Burstyn as a recently widowed woman who takes to the road with her precocious preteen son (Alfred Lutter) in pursuit of a better life; and Postcards From the Edge (1990), based on Carrie Fisher’s semiautobiographical novel and starring Best Actress nominee Meryl Streep as a substance-abusing actress who is forced to move back in with her self-absorbed mother (Shirley MacLaine) to avoid unemployment.

NASCAR Cup Series: Goodyear 400

FS1, 3pm Live

The Cup Series races on South Carolina’s “Too Tough to Tame” track, Darlington Racew

