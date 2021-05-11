What to Watch 051621

Sunday, May 16
Touch of Evil
TCM, 10am
Catch a Classic!
Writer/director Orson Welles crafted another timeless masterpiece with this exceptional 1958 film noir portrait of corruption and morally compromised obsessions. Welles also costars as Hank Quinlan, a crooked police chief in a border town who frames a Mexican youth for a bombing as part of an intricate criminal plot. Honorable Mexican narcotics investigator Ramon Vargas (portrayed by Caucasian actor Charlton Heston in a bit of problematic casting) clashes with the bigoted Quinlan after probing into his dark past. Perhaps the pinnacle of film noir, Touch of Evil also represents Welles as a director at his creative best; it is filled with haunting cinematography, stunning angles, ominous shadows and brilliant shots, kicking off immediately with the film’s legendary opening tracking sequence. It is all aided by a memorable supporting cast including Janet Leigh as Vargas’ inquisitive wife; Akim Tamiroff as a seedy underworld leader; Zsa Zsa Gabor as a strip club owner; and Marlene Dietrich as an enigmatic Gypsy; along with a magnificently eerie score by Henry Mancini. — Jeff Pfeiffer
NASCAR Cup Series: Drydene 400
FS1, 2pm Live
Dover International Speedway’s “Monster Mile” in Delaware is the site of the Cup Series Drydene 400, with Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr. and 2020 race winner Kevin Harvick among the top contenders.
Bless the Harts: “Haul Force One”
FOX, 7:30pm
Wayne (voice of Ike Barinholtz) gets a new truck but has issues letting go of his old one in the new episode “Haul Force One.”
Biography: Shawn Michaels
A&E, 8pm
This film chronicles the wild life of one of WWE’s greatest performers and most enduring villains. After drug addiction nearly cost him his life, Shawn Michaels, aka “The Heartbreak Kid,” made one of the most improbable late-career comebacks in WWE history. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011 and 2019.
Shahs of Sunset: “50 Shades of Shouhed”
Bravo, 8pm
Season Premiere!
In the hopes of mending their 30-year relationship and healing their fractured friend group, Reza and MJ plan a trip to Palm Springs to celebrate Mike’s birthday. GG, looking to stay out of the drama, embraces being a new mom to her son, Elijah.
The Equalizer: “True Believer”
CBS, 8pm
In the new episode “True Believer,” McCall (Queen Latifah) races to help a concerned wife locate her husband before he helps an extremist group carry out a bombing in the city.
Naked and Afraid XL
Discovery Channel, 8pm
Gators are one thing, but no one saw this coming — literally! Two weeks into the 60-day Louisiana swamp challenge, parasitic infections endanger even more survivalists, reducing one camp to a solo resident.
The Simpsons: “The Man From G.R.A.M.P.A.”
FOX, 8pm
A British secret agent (voice of guest star Stephen Fry) comes to Springfield in search of a Russian spy in the new episode “The Man From G.R.A.M.P.A.”
Poisoned in Paradise: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8pm
Original Film!
When a waitress seeking Jeff’s help is poisoned, he must uncover the mysterious plot she’d tried to warn him about to solve her murder. Stars Jesse M
Related Media: