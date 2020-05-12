What To Watch 051720

Sunday, May 17
Golf: TaylorMade Driving Relief
NBC, Golf Channel & NBCSN, 2pm Live
Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla., hosts this $3 million, star-studded charity skins match to raise money and awareness for the American Nurses Foundation and CDC Foundation. Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson team up against Oklahoma State University alumni Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff. NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico commentates remotely from his home in Michigan, with play-by-play announcer Rich Lerner and analysts Paul Azinger and Gary Koch broadcasting from an off-site production facility.
NASCAR Cup Series: Darlington 400
FOX, 3:30pm Live
After a two-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NASCAR Cup Series resumes with this 400-mile race at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. This is the first of two Cup Series races at Darlington this week, with a 500 km race taking place Wednesday in primetime on FS1. There will be no fans in attendance for these races, and teams, officials and track personnel will have added safety measures.
Best of the West Weekend: Clint Eastwood
SundanceTV, beginning at 5pm
Catch a Classic!
SundanceTV’s weekend celebration of classic Westerns concludes today with a salute to Clint Eastwood. Four of his Westerns will air, beginning with Joe Kidd(1972), followed by a 35th anniversary airing of Pale Rider(1985), the Oscar-winning epic Unforgiven(1992), which Eastwood also directed, and High Plains Drifter(1973).
AFV@Home
ABC, 7pm
Celebrate the indomitable spirit of humor with hilarious, clever and entertaining videos made by families and social influencers adapting to our current situation. Alfonso Ribeiro hosts from his own home as he shares these topical videos, proving that the resilience of comedy brings us together even as we stay safely apart.
American Idol: “On With the Show: Grand Finale”
ABC, 8pm
Season Finale!
Kicking off the finale event following America’s last nationwide vote, the road comes to an end for two contestants in the Top 5 reveal. The Top 5 will then each perform two songs as they fight to win the coveted title. Before America’s real-time vote determines the winner live on the East Coast broadcast, don’t miss special performances from music legends including Idol’s very own superstar judges, the return of the Top 11 and a fan favorite from this season!
The Top Ten Revealed: “Epic Songs of ’69”
AXS TV, 8pm
Travel back to the 1960s as the panel counts down the best songs of 1969, a list headlined by hits including “Sweet Caroline” and “Everyday People.”
Batwoman: “O, Mouse!”
The CW, 8pm
Season Finale!
When one of Gotham’s former heroes returns to his old stomping grounds to settle a score, both Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and Commander Kane (Dougray Scott) find themselves on the defensive. Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) has uncovered what could finally take down Batwoman, but she is losing hold on her henchmen Mouse (guest star Sam Littlefield) and Hush (guest star Gabriel Mann), sending her spiraling into her most wicked self.
Naked and Afraid: “Snow Daze”
Discovery Channel, 8pm
In one of the show’s rare frozen challenges, the latest two survivalists get naked in Montana.
The Simpsons
