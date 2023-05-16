Sunday, May 21

From the Source

Magnolia Network, 2pm; also streams on discovery+

Season Premiere!

Award-winning chef and restaurateur Katie Button returns to explore the stories behind different delicious ingredients. The new season begins with a look at vinegar.

His Girl Friday

MOVIES!, 3:45pm

Catch a Classic!

One of the fastest, funniest and most quotable films ever, this Howard Hawks-directed screwball comedy is a quintessential example of that type of film from the genre’s heyday in the 1930s and early ’40s. When adapting Ben Hecht and Charles MacArthur’s hit 1928 play The Front Page into this film, Hawks had the inspired idea of turning its star reporter character Hildy Johnson into a woman. The result is an immortal mix of hard-boiled newsroom setting and remarriage comedy, and Rosalind Russell as Hildy is a standout among cinema’s powerful women. She is matched in force only by her conniving but charismatic editor and ex-husband, Walter Burns (Cary Grant). Burns dangles the chance for Hildy to scoop her fellow reporters with the story of an impending execution in order to keep her from hopping the train that’s supposed to take her to Albany and a new life as a housewife married to bland insurance man Bruce Baldwin (Ralph Bellamy).

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race

FS1, beginning at 5pm Live

NASCAR’s All-Star Race events take place at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina, which last hosted a NASCAR race in 1996 and has been restored for this event. Festivities start with the 100-lap All-Star Open, giving drivers a final shot to qualify for the main event: a 200-lap race for a $1 million top prize.

Just Jake

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

An emerging country star (Rob Mayes) returns to his hometown to overcome his serious writer’s block and reunites with his high school sweetheart (Brittany Bristow). Together they rediscover love and learn that the best music is the music you make together.

The Equalizer

CBS, 8pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 3 finale “Eye for an Eye,” the team is put into harm’s way when McCall’s (Queen Latifah) former CIA colleague (guest star Ilfenesh Hadera) is found alive and sets her sights on revenge. CBS has renewed the show for Season 4.

The Simpsons

FOX, 8pm

Season Finale!

Season 34 of The Simpsons ends with “Homer’s Adventures Through the Windshield Glass,” in which Homer’s (voice of Dan Castellaneta) life flashes before his eyes and time stands still when he crashes his car. Lizzo, Bowen Yang and Tim Robinson provide guest voices. The Simpsons has been renewed through Season 36.

100-Foot Wave

HBO, 8pm

Season Finale!

In the season finale “Chapter VI: Force Majeure,” C.J. Macias and Andrew “Cotty” Cotton contemplate their relationships with big-wave surfing.

Air Disasters

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Season Premiere!

In “Deadly Exchange,” discover why a commuter flight crashed into a wooded area just 1.2 miles from its destination in Kirksville, Missouri, in 2004. Follow investigators as they piece together why a capable crew made so many crucial mistakes in the flight’s final seconds.

The Great North

FOX, 8:30pm

Season Finale!

