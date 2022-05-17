What to Watch 052222

Sunday, May 22
61st Street
AMC+
Season Finale!
In “Man on Fire,” the Season 1 finale of this legal drama, Franklin (Courtney B. Vance) faces a setback, Moses (Tosin Cole) takes the stand and a verdict is read. The episode is available to stream for AMC+ subscribers a week ahead of its premiere on the linear AMC channel Sunday, May 29.
Formula 1 Racing: Pirelli Spanish Grand Prix
ESPN2, 8:55am Live
Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are among the top drivers competing for 66 laps around the 4.675 km Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
Sunday MLB Leadoff
Peacock, 11:30am Live; pregame coverage begins at 11am
The St. Louis Cardinals visit Pittsburgh’s PNC Park to take on the Pirates. Jason Benetti has the play-by-play call and is joined by local analysts of the teams.
Golf: PGA Championship: Final Round
CBS, 1pm Live
The Wanamaker Trophy is awarded to the PGA Championship winner after today’s final round at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Tennis: French Open: Early Rounds
NBC, 1pm Live
The second Grand Slam tournament on the tennis calendar features the world’s best players competing on the red clay courts of Roland-Garros in Paris. Novak Djokovic and Barbora Krej?íková claimed singles titles in 2021. Tennis Channel and NBC combine to televise the tournament through June 5.
From the Source
Magnolia Network, 3pm
Season Premiere!
Chef and restaurateur Katie Button is back for another season of her show in which she explores the origins and stories behind different delicious ingredients. She also shares her knowledge of cooking techniques to inspire others to be more curious, creative and joyful cooks.
NASCAR Cup Series: All-Star Race
FS1, beginning at 5:30pm Live
NASCAR’s All-Star Race events at Texas Motor Speedway begin with the 50-lap All-Star Open, giving drivers a final chance to qualify for the 100-lap All-Star Race and a chance to win $1 million.
America’s Funniest Home Videos
ABC, 7pm
Season Finale!
Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse help award the season’s best video with the ultimate grand prize.
MLB Baseball: Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees
ESPN, 7pm Live
Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox are at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx to square off against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Sunday Night Baseball.
Harmony in Paradise
UPtv, 7pm
Original Film!
Respected wildlife journalist Amelia (Liliana Tandon) is tasked with covering baby manatees in Puerto Rico that are about to be released into the wild. There, she meets a handsome conservationist (Thony Mena) who helps her discover all the treasures the island has to offer.
Duncanville: “Plumbdog Millionaire”
FOX, 7:30pm
Jack and Duncan (voices of Ty Burrell and Amy Poehler) get famous for appearing in a local TV commercial in the new episode “Plumbdog Millionaire.”
American Idol
ABC, 8pm
Season Finale!
Tonight the winner of the 20th season of American Idol will be crowned.
Saints & Sinners
Bounce, 8pm
Series Finale!
