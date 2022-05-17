What to Watch 052222

Sunday, May 22

61st Street

AMC+

Season Finale!

In “Man on Fire,” the Season 1 finale of this legal drama, Franklin (Courtney B. Vance) faces a setback, Moses (Tosin Cole) takes the stand and a verdict is read. The episode is available to stream for AMC+ subscribers a week ahead of its premiere on the linear AMC channel Sunday, May 29.

Formula 1 Racing: Pirelli Spanish Grand Prix

ESPN2, 8:55am Live

Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are among the top drivers competing for 66 laps around the 4.675 km Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Sunday MLB Leadoff

Peacock, 11:30am Live; pregame coverage begins at 11am

The St. Louis Cardinals visit Pittsburgh’s PNC Park to take on the Pirates. Jason Benetti has the play-by-play call and is joined by local analysts of the teams.

Golf: PGA Championship: Final Round

CBS, 1pm Live

The Wanamaker Trophy is awarded to the PGA Championship winner after today’s final round at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Tennis: French Open: Early Rounds

NBC, 1pm Live

The second Grand Slam tournament on the tennis calendar features the world’s best players competing on the red clay courts of Roland-Garros in Paris. Novak Djokovic and Barbora Krej?íková claimed singles titles in 2021. Tennis Channel and NBC combine to televise the tournament through June 5.

From the Source

Magnolia Network, 3pm

Season Premiere!

Chef and restaurateur Katie Button is back for another season of her show in which she explores the origins and stories behind different delicious ingredients. She also shares her knowledge of cooking techniques to inspire others to be more curious, creative and joyful cooks.

NASCAR Cup Series: All-Star Race

FS1, beginning at 5:30pm Live

NASCAR’s All-Star Race events at Texas Motor Speedway begin with the 50-lap All-Star Open, giving drivers a final chance to qualify for the 100-lap All-Star Race and a chance to win $1 million.

America’s Funniest Home Videos

ABC, 7pm

Season Finale!

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse help award the season’s best video with the ultimate grand prize.

MLB Baseball: Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees

ESPN, 7pm Live

Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox are at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx to square off against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Sunday Night Baseball.

Harmony in Paradise

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

Respected wildlife journalist Amelia (Liliana Tandon) is tasked with covering baby manatees in Puerto Rico that are about to be released into the wild. There, she meets a handsome conservationist (Thony Mena) who helps her discover all the treasures the island has to offer.

Duncanville: “Plumbdog Millionaire”

FOX, 7:30pm

Jack and Duncan (voices of Ty Burrell and Amy Poehler) get famous for appearing in a local TV commercial in the new episode “Plumbdog Millionaire.”

American Idol

ABC, 8pm

Season Finale!

Tonight the winner of the 20th season of American Idol will be crowned.

Saints & Sinners

Bounce, 8pm

Series Finale!

The p

