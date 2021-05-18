What to Watch 052321

Sunday, May 23
Master of None
Netflix
Season Premiere!
The Emmy-winning series returns for a third season, which chronicles the relationship of Denise (Lena Waithe) and her partner, Alicia (Naomi Ackie). Netflix says this new season, directed by series cocreator Aziz Ansari, and scripted by Ansari and Waithe, delivers an evolution of the series that remains tethered to previous seasons while breaking new storytelling ground of its own. Season 3 is described as a modern love story that intimately illustrates the ups and downs of marriage, struggles with fertility and personal growth both together and apart. Fleeting romantic highs meet crushing personal losses while existential questions of love and living are raised.
Perry Mason
HBO2, 12pm
Binge HBO’s recent prequel, opening with the future legal eagle (Matthew Rhys) as a hard-drinking World War I vet and low-rent private eye. A lurid baby killer case and a beautiful evangelist (Tatiana Maslany) set Perry on his path.
Formula 1 Racing: Monaco Grand Prix
ESPN2, 8:55am Live; ABC, 12:30pm Replay
After being canceled last year, the prestigious Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix returns to the streets of Monte Carlo. Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen and 2019 race winner Lewis Hamilton take to the scenic 19-turn circuit. ESPN2 airs the race live in the morning and ABC airs an afternoon replay.
NASCAR Cup Series: EchoPark Texas Grand Prix
FS1, 2:30pm Live
Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, hosts its first ever NASCAR Cup Series race as Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and other top stars compete on the 3.41-mile, 20-turn road course.
Ellen’s Game of Games: “From the Window to the Taj Mah Wall”
NBC, 7pm
Season Finale!
Season 4 of the game show concludes at a special time tonight. Contestants play Stink Tank, new game Make It Rain, Taj Mah-Wall, and Mazed and Confused. The winner of each of the first four rounds moves on to Know or Go, and that winner advances to Hotter Hands for a chance to win a cash prize.
Bless the Harts: “Toni With an I”
FOX, 7:30pm
When Jenny (voice of Kristen Wiig) ignores Jesus’ (Kumail Nanjiani) advice on a moral conundrum, her new take on the truth causes huge problems for Louise (Emily Spivey) in the new episode “Toni With an I.”
Biography: Ultimate Warrior
A&E, 8pm
This film shares the story of Ultimate Warrior, a WWE Hall of Famer who inspired an entire generation of fans living by his mantra of “always believe.” With his colorful face paint and equally colorful interviews, Ultimate Warrior is perhaps best remembered for defeating Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania VI to become both the WWE Champion and the Intercontinental Champion.
American Idol
ABC, 8pm
Season Finale!
The winner of the 19th season is crowned tonight in the three-hour season finale.
The Equalizer
CBS, 8pm
Season Finale!
In the Season 1 finale episode “Reckoning,” McCall’s (Queen Latifah) personal and professional lives collide when Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes) and her friends are threatened by a European crime syndicate for being eyewitnesses to the outfit’s execution of a drug cartel boss.
The Simpsons
FOX, 8pm
Season Finale!
