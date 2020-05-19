What to Watch 052420

Sunday, May 24
Memorial Day Marathon
TCM, beginning at 6am
Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies’ Memorial Day observance continues all day today with a lineup of movies including Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo(1944), The Sand Pebbles(1966), Pride of the Marines (1945), the silent movie classic (and very first Best Picture Oscar winner) Wings(1927) and more.
Golf: Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Charity
TNT, TBS, truTV & HLN, 3pm Live
The stars align for this blockbuster charity golf event as Tiger Woods teams up with retired NFL great Peyton Manning and Phil Mickelson is paired with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in an 18-hole team match-play competition at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla. The organizers and players are collectively contributing $10 million for COVID-19 relief, and the players will have additional on-course competitive challenges for charity.
NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600
FOX, 6pm Live
NASCAR’s revised schedule of races continues this week with four events at Charlotte Motor Speedway, kicking off with the traditional Memorial Day weekend Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 Sunday evening on FOX. There will be no fans in attendance, and teams, officials and track personnel will have added safety measures.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: “Reunion Part 3”
Bravo, 8pm
The ladies clear the air surrounding the Cookie Lady, and Cynthia and Eva each speak their mind on the situation. Cynthia and Kenya examine their friendship and decide if they can move past the misunderstanding surrounding their relationship. Yovanna makes an appearance to clear her name and makes a shocking claim that leaves the ladies speechless.
Naked and Afraid XL
Discovery Channel, 8pm
Season Premiere!
This new season of the survival competition series kicks off with a two-hour premiere. The challenge is taken to the next level as individuals work to prove their worth to the group or risk being banished. It is a true survival of the fittest as a new crop of survivalists, including some seeking redemption, look to make their mark on this competition, all while battling unbearable heat and a harsh environment.
Tiger Slam
Golf Channel, 8pm
Twenty years ago, Tiger Woods was on a tear. In an awe-inspiring 10-month span from June 2000 through April 2001, Woods won all four major tournaments — the U.S. Open, the British Open, the PGA Championship and the Masters — in what became known as the Tiger Slam. Golf Channel and Golf Films chronicle Woods’ unprecedented feat in this documentary presented with limited commercial interruption.
Little Big Shots
NBC, 8pm
Season Finale!
The fourth season of the hilarious kids talent series, the first season presided over by new host Melissa McCarthy, ends tonight.
National Memorial Day Concert
PBS, 8pm
Tune in to the 31st annual broadcast of America’s national night of remembrance, honoring the service and sacrifice of our men and women in uniform, their families at home, and all those who gave their lives for our country.
Killing Eve: “Beautiful Monster”
BBC America & AMC, 9pm
Eve (Sandra Oh) finds a clue to former MI6 colleague Kenny’s murder, while chic assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and her mentor Dasha (Harriet Walter)
