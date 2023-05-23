Sunday, May 28

Tennis: French Open: Early Rounds

Tennis Channel, beginning at 5am Live

The second Grand Slam tournament on the tennis calendar features the world’s best players competing on the red clay courts of Roland-Garros in Paris. Rafael Nadal and Iga ?wi?tek claimed singles titles in 2022. Tennis Channel and NBC combine to televise the tournament through June 11.

Memorial Day Movie Marathon Continues

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ 82-hour marathon (which runs until early Tuesday, May 30) of memorable war and military-themed films in commemoration of Memorial Day continues with The Rack (1956), Desperate Journey (1942), The Fallen Sparrow (1943), Battle Zone (1952), Merrill’s Marauders (1962), Darby’s Rangers (1958), The Naked and the Dead (1958), Hell to Eternity (1960), The Red Badge of Courage (1951), The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse (1921), In Which We Serve (1942) and 49th Parallel (1941).

Formula 1 Racing: Monaco Grand Prix

ABC, 7:30am Live

The Principality of Monaco is once again the site of F1’s crown jewel, the Monaco Grand Prix, contested through the streets of fabulous Monte Carlo. Mexico’s Sergio Pérez claimed victory in last year’s rain-marred race. ABC has live coverage in the morning and a replay in the afternoon.

NTT IndyCar Series: Indianapolis 500

NBC, 12:30pm Live

The Greatest Spectacle in Racing, the Indianapolis 500, returns for its 107th running today at legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Sweden’s Marcus Ericsson kissed the famed Yard of Bricks with a win last year.

NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600

FOX, 6pm Live

Top Cup Series stars Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and defending race champ Denny Hamlin compete in NASCAR’s longest event, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Lucky Hearts

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

A bespoke makeup manufacturer (Margie Mays) gets her chance at the big time when she teams with an investment exec (Alex Trumble) to make her products more marketable. But when too much starts to change, will she be able to keep the magic that made her makeup such a success? Perhaps a dash of love will help.

Home Town Takeover

HGTV, 8pm

Season Finale!

In “Passing the Torch,” in the final sprint to the finish line, Dave and Jenny Marrs renovate the home of a generous family, while Ben and Erin Napier revitalize a downtown park. Then, the team throws a finale party to pass the torch of community spirit back to the people of Fort Morgan, Colorado.

National Memorial Day Concert 2023

PBS, 8pm Live (WTTW Chicago, 7pm Live)

The 34th annual broadcast of this concert for America’s night of remembrance again offers personal stories and tributes interwoven with musical performances to help keep alive the memories of those in uniform who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the country. Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise return as hosts; some of the performers who had been announced at presstime include the National Symphony Orchestra, the U.S. Army Chorus, the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters and the U.S. Air Force Singing Sergeants.

WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: “Goldberg”

A&E, 9pm

It’s not “Who’s next?” but “Wha

