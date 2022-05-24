What to Watch 052922

Sunday, May 29

Fear the Walking Dead

AMC+

Season Finale!

Starting today on AMC+, stream Fear the Walking Dead’s Season 7 finale episode, “Gone,” one week ahead of its premiere on the linear AMC channel (Sunday, June 5). In the episode, Morgan (Lennie James) finds a new ally who turns out to be more trouble than he bargained for.

Formula 1 Racing: Monaco Grand Prix

ESPN, 8:55am Live

The prestigious Monaco Grand Prix returns to the streets of Monte Carlo, as Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and 2021 race winner Max Verstappen take to the scenic 19-turn circuit. ESPN airs the race live in the morning and ABC airs an afternoon replay.

“The A-Team” Marathon

MeTV, beginning at 12pm

The A-Team, the 1983-87 action series led by George Peppard, Dirk Benedict, Mr. T and Dwight Schultz, joins the MeTV lineup with a special five-hour marathon of favorite episodes today before landing in its regular 6pm ET weeknight slot beginning tomorrow (Monday, May 30).

NTT IndyCar Series: 106th Indianapolis 500

NBC, 12:30pm Live

Pato O’Ward, Alex Palou, Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden are among the top contenders looking to spoil 2021 Indy 500 champion Helio Castroneves’ quest for a fifth career win at the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Silver Streak

MOVIES!, 2:15pm

Catch a Classic!

This 1976 buddy comedy/thriller from director Arthur Hiller marked the first big-screen pairing of Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor, and it is one of the best of the four films the comic legends made together. In the wild and hilarious adventure, George Caldwell (Wilder), a passenger aboard the Silver Streak train, finds that a romantic rendezvous with Hilly Burns (Jill Clayburgh), secretary to a historian (Stefan Gierasch) also traveling on the train, has put him in the middle of a Hitchcockian murder plot after he sees the historian’s body fall from the train. Pursued by criminals on and off (and on again) the train, and eventually recruiting the help of car thief Grover T. Muldoon (Pryor), George tries to stay alive long enough to rescue Hilly and help foil a scheme involving art forgeries. Ned Beatty, Patrick McGoohan, Clifton James, Ray Walston and Scatman Crothers also star.

NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600

FOX, 6pm Live

Top Cup Series stars Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr. and defending race champ Kyle Larson compete in NASCAR’s longest event, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

MLB Baseball: Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets

ESPN2, 7pm Live

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies visit Pete Alonso and the N.Y. Mets at Citi Field for an ESPN2 edition of Sunday Night Baseball.

Love Under the Lemon Tree

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

After being laid off from her job, budding photographer Beck (Maddison Bullock) realizes her dreams and enters a lucrative destination photography contest. Heading off to the sunny island of Serenity, Beck stays at the charming Lemon Tree Farm and eventually becomes determined to help its handsome owner, Joshua (Anthony Coons), save his picturesque place with the power of social media.

Riverdale: “Chapter One Hundred and Eleven: Blue Collar”

The CW, 8pm

Percival’s (guest star Chris O’Shea) reign of terror continues. After he begins to exploit Archie’s (KJ Apa) new wor

