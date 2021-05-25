What to Watch 053021

Sunday, May 30
Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death: “Mother’s Day Murder”
discovery+
Season Finale!
2011: Mother’s Day looks a little different this year for high school freshman Tony Gana. His mother, Annamaria Gana, is battling stage 2 breast cancer. She says she’s fine, but Tony can tell the medicine and the chemo are taking their toll. Then, Officer Todd Hylton is called to the scene of an alleged shooting; just moments earlier, the caller told dispatch that his mom shot him.
Memorial Day Marathon Continues
TCM, all day
Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies’ remembrance of Memorial Day continues all day long (and into early tomorrow morning) with the following military-/war-related films, in order: The Hook (1963), The Clay Pigeon (1949), Act of Violence (1948), The Devil’s Brigade (1968), Kelly’s Heroes (1970), The Green Berets (1968), The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress (1944), The Great Escape (1963), Where Eagles Dare (1968), The Dirty Dozen (1967) and Hell to Eternity (1960). — Jeff Pfeiffer
Tennis: French Open: Early Rounds
Tennis Channel, 5am Live
Spain’s Rafael Nadal tries for his fifth straight (and 14th overall) French Open title at Roland Garros in Paris. Poland’s Iga Swiatek is defending women’s singles champion. Tennis Channel and NBC air the tournament through June 13.
NTT IndyCar Series: 105th Indianapolis 500
NBC, 12:30pm Live
Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, Colton Herta, Will Power and 2020 Indy 500 champion Takuma Sato return to famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway to compete in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.
NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600
FOX, 6pm Live
Top Cup Series stars Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and defending race champ Brad Keselowski compete in NASCAR’s longest event, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Biography: Mick Foley
A&E, 8pm
Follow the unique, multifaceted career of Mick Foley, a 2013 WWE Hall of Fame inductee better known as “Mankind.” A fan favorite during WWE’s “Attitude Era,” Foley shocked audiences in 1998 during a career-defining match as he was thrown off the top of the Hell in a Cell by Undertaker.
Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre
History, 8pm
It’s been a century since the neighborhood of Greenwood in Tulsa, known as Black Wall Street, was destroyed and hundreds of Black people massacred by the surrounding white community and police. Now, this informative documentary shows, there is finally an investigation into the May 31-June 1, 1921, attack — set in motion when a Black teen was accused of assaulting a white woman — as the city excavates mass graves filled with victims. Against a moving score, the story unspools through interviews with historians, descendants, community activists and, via revelatory older footage, survivors themselves. The film leaves us with the sense that the public reckoning is only beginning, and that what happened then in some ways reflects the reality of race relations now. As the Rev. Robert Turner says, “Black people, a generation out of slavery, built a mecca for themselves. And how did their government respond? They burned it to the ground.”
National Memorial Day Concert
PBS, 8pm Live (WTTW Chicago, 7pm)
Tune in to t
Related Media: