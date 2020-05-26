What to Watch 053120

Sunday, May 31
NASCAR Cup Series: Food City 500
FS1, 3:30pm Live
NASCAR Cup Series stars take to Tennessee’s Bristol Motor Speedway for 500 laps around the short track’s 0.533-mile concrete oval.
Return to Mayberry
MeTV, 5pm
This made-for-TV reunion movie welcomes back the cast of The Andy Griffith Showas Andy returns to Mayberry to run again for sheriff, only to discover his former deputy, Barney, has also entered the race.
Some Like It Hot
TCM, 5:45pm
Catch a Classic!
Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis play two Prohibition-era musicians who hide from gangsters by posing as members of an all-woman band in Billy Wilder’s 1959 classic, one of the funniest films of all time. Matching Lemmon and Curtis comedically is Marilyn Monroe as one of the bandmembers in a performance that earned her a Golden Globe award for Best Actress. The movie was nominated for six Oscars, including Best Actor for Lemmon, and Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for Wilder (shared with I.A.L. Diamond), and is hilarious from its start right up to its iconic closing line from Joe E. Brown’s character Osgood Fielding III.
Groomzilla
UPtv, 7pm
After her fiancé (Darin Brooks) is hours late to their engagement party, Allysa (Elizabeth Rice) wishes he would take their wedding more seriously. She gets that wish, all right! The late Georgia Engel, in one of her final roles, saves the dayas his plainspoken grandma.
Celebrity Family Feud
ABC, 8pm
Season Premiere!
Hosted by Steve Harvey, the iconic game show features celebrities, along with their immediate family members or their extended TV families, going head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.
The Top Ten Revealed: “Songs Stuck at Number 2”
AXS TV, 8pm
In this countdown, find out why hit singles like the Rolling Stones’ “Start Me Up” and Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark” never reached the top of the charts.
Natalee Holloway: Her Friends Speak
REELZChannel, 8pm
Did Aruban authorities bungle the case of Alabama high school grad Natalee Holloway, who disappeared on a 2005 trip to Aruba? Two of her confidants — plus a PI and an ex-Secret Service agent — discuss the teen, who was declared dead but has never been found.
Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar: “Going to Extremes”
AXS TV, 8:30pm
Heavy metal mainstays Extreme, along with former Van Halen frontman Gary Cherone, join host Sammy Hagar.
Press Your Luck
ABC, 9pm
Season Premiere!
Three contestants compete against each other answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, who could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant moves on to the all-new bonus game to face the WHAMMY in a final battle for the opportunity to win $1 million.
Live From Daryl’s House: “Darius Rucker”
AXS TV, 9pm
Country superstar Darius Rucker stops by to visit and rock with Daryl Hall.
Killing Eve
BBC America & AMC, 9pm
