Sunday, June 4

Joe Pickett

Paramount+

Season Premiere!

In Season 2, Wyoming game warden Joe Pickett (Michael Dorman) discovers a hunter murdered in the mountains and realizes this is just one of a series of gruesome killings. To solve the case and catch the killer, Joe must navigate a radical anti-hunting activist, a ghoulish set of twins living off the grid and his own tortured past. Joe and his wife, Marybeth (Julianna Guill), discover that the murdered men weren’t as innocent as they seemed. But when they dig too deep, they are forced to go on the run and fight for their very lives. The first two episodes are available today; new episodes drop Sundays.

NASCAR Cup Series: Enjoy Illinois 300

FS1, 3:30pm Live

Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick are among the top drivers battling for 240 laps around World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis.

NTT IndyCar Series: Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

NBC, 3:30pm Live

Marcus Ericsson, Pato O’Ward, Alex Palou, Scott McLaughlin and other IndyCar contenders compete on the new 1.7-mile, 10-turn street circuit in downtown Detroit.

The Wedding Wish

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

Despite being single, diehard romantic Jenny (Kabby Borders) sets the date for her wedding and goes on a quest to find a fiancé, unaware that true love might be right under her nose. Alex Trumble costars.

Western Spoofs

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

This evening, Turner Classic Movies is featuring Western spoofs, starting with what is probably the most well known of the genre, Blazing Saddles (1974), Mel Brooks’ Oscar-nominated comedy starring Gene Wilder and Cleavon Little in which a corrupt politician and a Black sheriff are at odds in an old frontier town that is about to be destroyed. Following that is Along Came Jones (1945), which follows an easygoing cowboy — played by Oscar winner Gary Cooper — who is mistaken for a notorious outlaw with a price on his head.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

TLC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The hit series is back with an almost all-new slate of couples ready to meet the loves of their lives abroad. The series will follow long-distance relationships before the K-1 visa process begins, chronicling how they found each other, their first in-person meetings in a foreign country, and the countless surprises, drama and culture clashes along the way.

HouseBroken

FOX, 9pm

Two new episodes of animated comedy HouseBroken air tonight. In “Who’s Nocturnal?,” Honey (voice of Lisa Kudrow) loses a clutch of baby possums she was supposed to be caring for. Then in “Who’s Married?,” a sexy new playmate upends Honey and Chief’s (Nat Faxon) relationship.

The Idol

HBO, 9pm

New Series!

After a nervous breakdown, a pop star (Lily-Rose Depp) looks to reclaim her status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by a nightclub impresario (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye) with a sordid past. Dan Levy and Hank Azaria also star.

Battle on the Beach

HGTV, 9pm

Season Premiere!

This competition series heads to vacation hot spot Gulf Shores, Alabama, where three skilled teams of up-and-coming home renovato

