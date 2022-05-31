What to Watch 060522

Sunday, June 5

Tennis: French Open: Men’s Final

NBC, 9am Live

The second Grand Slam tournament on the tennis calendar wraps up with the French Open men’s singles final at Roland-Garros in Paris.

Golf: U.S. Women’s Open: Final Round

NBC, 3pm Live

The national champion of women’s golf is crowned at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

NASCAR Cup Series: Enjoy Illinois 300

FS1, 3:30pm Live

The Cup Series comes to World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis for the first Enjoy Illinois 300, featuring top drivers Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson competing for 240 laps around the 1.25-mile oval.

NTT IndyCar Series: Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

USA Network, 3:30pm Live

Pato O’Ward, Alex Palou, Scott McLaughlin, Josef Newgarden and other IndyCar contenders compete on 2.35-mile, 13-turn temporary street circuit on Detroit’s Belle Isle.

Our Dream Wedding

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

A commitment-shy woman (Rachel Hendrix) tries on her grandma’s “magical” wedding veil and is transported to her future, where she and her long-term boyfriend (James Austin Kerr) are happily married with two beautiful children. Is she ready to take the veil off and take on what comes next?

2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

MTV, 8pm Live

MTV’s annual celebration of movies and TV returns. The network is combining what had last year been separate ceremonies that aired over two evenings — the MTV Movie & TV Awards for scripted titles and Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED for reality programming — into what the network is calling “a one-night-only global event,” starting with the two-hour Movie & TV Awards and followed by the UNSCRIPTED event. Spider-Man: No Way Home leads the Movie & TV Awards field of films with seven nominations, while Euphoria has the most among TV nominees with six. Vanessa Hudgens hosts the Movie & TV Awards ceremony, which will also be simulcast across several other linear cable channels in the Viacom family: BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, The CW, Logo, MTV2, Nick at Nite, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1.

Fathers on Film — Part 1

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Each Sunday night in June, including Father’s Day, Sunday, June 19, Turner Classic Movies celebrates big-screen dads with a double feature of memorable films about fathers and fatherly figures. Tonight’s initial twin bill kicks off with Vincente Minnelli’s 1950 Best Picture Oscar-nominated comedy classic Father of the Bride, starring Best Actor Oscar nominee Spencer Tracy as a harried man prepping for his daughter’s (Elizabeth Taylor) walk down the aisle. The film also received an Oscar nomination for its screenplay by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett, who adapted Edward Streeter’s novel. Up next is that movie’s 1951 sequel, Father’s Little Dividend, which re-teams the stars, writers and director in a tale about Tracy’s character now coming to grips with becoming a grandfather.

LEGO Masters Sneak Peek: Jurassic World

FOX, 8:30pm

The new season of LEGO Masters debuts this fall, but fans can

