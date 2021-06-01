What to Watch 060621

Sunday, June 6
Killing Eve
BBC America, 6am
To kick off Pride Month: a marathon of this darkly comic thriller’s third season, in which the simmering sexual attraction between former agent Eve (Sandra Oh) and assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) reaches a boil.
DC Super Hero Girls
Cartoon Network, 8am
Season Premiere!
The animated series that follows the adventures of teenage versions of comic book favorites Wonder Woman, Batgirl, Bumblebee, Supergirl, Green Lantern and Zatanna returns for Season 2.
Gregory Porter Live at Nice Jazz Festival
TV One, 5:30pm
Acclaimed jazz vocalist, songwriter and Grammy Award winner Gregory Porter performs live at the Nice Jazz Festival in 2012. One of the most successful jazz artists of his day, Porter’s velvety baritone voice is effortlessly displayed in a medley of ballads including “Be Good,” “Water” and “On My Way to Harlem.”
Black Star Live at Vienne Jazz Festival
TV One, 7pm
Legendary hip-hop duo Black Star, featuring Mos Def (Yasiin Bey) and Talib Kweli, reunite on center stage of the Vienne Jazz Festival in 2018 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their first album.
Bless the Harts: “Tiny Pies”
FOX, 7:30pm
Jenny, Betty and Violet (voices of Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph and Jillian Bell) get caught in a lie trying to impress their new neighbors in the new episode “Tiny Pies.”
Biography: Bret “Hitman” Hart
A&E, 8pm
This film tells the story of Bret Hart, one of the greatest technical athletes in WWE history, who earned the nicknames “The Hitman” and “The Excellence of Execution.” Throughout his storied career, the five-time WWE titleholder famously defeated “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Ric Flair and Yokozuna, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006 and 2019.
Celebrity Family Feud
ABC, 8pm
Season Premiere!
Hosted by the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy winner Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud has celebrities along with their immediate family members or extended TV families going head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.
43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors
CBS, 8pm
Debbie Allen, Joan Baez, Garth Brooks, Midori and Dick Van Dyke are recognized for their artistic achievements at the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony in Washington, D.C.
Soccer Mom Madam
Lifetime, 8pm
Original Film!
Country music singer, actress and Dancing With the Stars alum Jana Kramer takes on the role of Anna, a mother who after a bitter breakup struggles to support her young children on her own. Anna initially goes to work for her cousin at a massage parlor known for “happy endings,” and then branches out on her own, establishing a high-end New York escort service that matches beautiful young women with the wealthiest and most powerful men in the city. She operates undetected for years, making millions while keeping the secret of her success hidden. But when the FBI starts to poke around, her double life leads to devastating consequences.
The Kings
Showtime, 8pm
New Series!
This four-part series chronicles the success of boxing’s &
