What to Watch 060720

Sunday, June 7
Batman: “Enter Batgirl, Exit Penguin”
Heroes & Icons, 7:30am
From 1967: Meet Batgirl! A new superheroine (Yvonne Craig) adds “Pow!” to Batman (Adam West) and Robin’s (Burt Ward) brawl with the Penguin (Burgess Meredith) and his henchmen. Says the Boy Wonder: “Holy agility!”
Footloose
SundanceTV, 2pm
Catch a Classic!
It’s a culture clash, to say the least, when free-spirited Chicago teen Ren McCormack (Kevin Bacon) is sent to live with relatives in the small town of Bomont and learns that the conservative community has banned dancing and rock music! Can the rockin’ Ren — with the help of a hit soundtrack featuring tunes like Kenny Loggins’ title theme and Deniece Williams’ “Let’s Hear It for the Boy” — help the townspeople kick off their Sunday shoes and learn to cut footloose? Lori Singer, Dianne Wiest and John Lithgow costar in this fun 1984 musical drama.
NASCAR Cup Series: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
FOX, 3pm Live
Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski and other top NASCAR Cup Series stars take to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.
Hollywood Game Night
NBC, 7pm
New Episodes!
Jane Lynch hosts a series of fun party games as two contestants join celebrities Chris D’Elia, Susan Kelechi Watson, Jon Huertas, Joel McHale, Nikki Glaser and Sasheer Zamata as they compete for a $25,000 grand prize.
The Top Ten Revealed: “Soul Songs of the ’60s”
AXS TV, 8pm
Legends like Aretha Franklin and Marvin Gaye are featured in this countdown of the most soulful tunes from the 1960s.
Renovation Island
HGTV, 8pm
New Series!
Follow the Baeumlers as they set off on their epic adventure to restore a massive, run-down beachfront resort in the Bahamas. Bryan, a licensed contractor, and Sarah, with her keen sense of design aesthetics, transform the abandoned 10-acre property into a world-class island oasis complete with 18 luxurious hotel rooms, 22 ocean front villas and a host of breezy resort amenities.
Grease Sing-A-Long
CBS, 8:30pm
Catch the classic 1978 musical Greasestarring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John in this special version presented with song lyrics displayed onscreen.
Wicked Tuna
Nat Geo, 8:30pm
Season Finale!
Season 9 of the popular bluefin tuna fishing show ends tonight.
Quiz, Episode 2
AMC, 9pm
Charles’ (Matthew Macfadyen) first night in the Millionaire hot seat is disastrous, and Diana (Sian Clifford) determines that they need a new strategy. It is only when Tecwen Whittock (Michael Jibson), a fellow quiz fanatic and acquaintance of Diana and her brother, develops a cough in the audience the following night that Charles’ fortunes begin to change. As Charles about-turns his way to the million-pound prize, the production team wonders if he is a genius or a cheat. Their suspicions lead them to a damning pattern of coughs on the studio recording.
Live From Daryl’s House: “Train”
AXS TV, 9pm
Chart-topping rockers Train visit host Daryl Hall for a chat and performance.
Laurel Canyon, Part 2
EPIX, 9pm
Alison Ellwood’s
