Sunday, June 11

Duck Family Treasure

FOX Nation

Season Premiere!

The Robertsons continue their quest for buried treasure in Season 2 of Duck Family Treasure. Brothers Jase and Jep, along with their wives, Missy and Jessica, Uncle Si and history expert Murry Crowe are on a mission to find hidden bounties from across the South. From the historic Tiger Island in Louisiana to the famous Woodlawn Estate in La Grange, Tennessee, and Daufuskie Island, South Carolina, the Robertsons hunt for Civil War artifacts, panthers and more while providing an inside look at their lively family dynamic. The season’s second episode also airs on FOX News Channel tonight at 10pm.

Tennis: French Open: Men’s Singles Final

NBC, 9am Live

The second Grand Slam tournament on the tennis calendar wraps up with the French Open men’s singles final at Roland-Garros in Paris.

53rd Annual Los Angeles Pride Parade

Hulu, livestreams beginning at 2pm

Hulu offers two hours of live coverage from Hollywood, where over 100,000 spectators, along with hundreds of marchers, colorful floats, surprise celebrity guests and special presentations gather for the annual Los Angeles Pride Parade.

NASCAR Cup Series: Toyota/Save Mart 350

FOX, 3:30pm Live

FOX Sports wraps up its coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series season with the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at California’s Sonoma Raceway.

Written in the Stars

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

When Kelsey’s (Kimberley Crossman) magazine approves her pitch about a skeptic’s take on love and horoscopes, she is teamed up with astrology guru Carter (David de Lautour). Clearly from opposite worlds, they put their competing perspectives aside to work the story around a local meteor shower festival. Through both fact and fate, they soon learn that love really can be written in the stars.

The 76th Annual Tony Awards

CBS, 8pm Live; streams live and on demand on Paramount+

Oscar winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose returns for her second consecutive year as host of this ceremony that honors Broadway’s best, which is being held at the historic United Palace in New York City’s Washington Heights. The musical Some Like It Hot leads the field with 13 nominations. A preshow called The Tony Awards: Act One featuring live, exclusive content leading into CBS’ coverage begins 90 minutes earlier on Pluto TV’s “Pluto TV Celebrity” channel (online at pluto.tv or on your smart TV/streaming device/mobile app).

The Pregnancy Scheme

Lifetime, 8pm

Inspired by true events, this world premiere movie finds Julia (Greta Carew-Johns) pregnant and newly single, facing a looming catastrophe when she loses her job. An unlikely lifeline arrives in the form of her new friend Alana (Ruth Bidner), who says she knows people who would pay top dollar for positive pregnancy tests. That scheme isn’t as innocent as she thought.

Raquel Welch Memorial Tribute

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

This evening, Turner Classic Movies remembers the late, great actress Jo Raquel Tejada — better known as Raquel Welch — with a double feature of memorable films. First is The Three Musketeers (1973), the tongue-in-cheek swashbuckler based on Alexandre Dumas’ classic novel. Welch won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for her performance as Constance Bonacieu

