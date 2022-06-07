What to Watch 061222

Sunday, June 12

Evil

Paramount+

Season Premiere!

Season 3 of this psychological thriller begins moments after the end of Season 2, when a newly ordained David (Mike Colter) and Kristen (Katja Herbers) share a kiss. The two now not only have to navigate this fraught new reality, but also contend with David’s involvement with “the Entity,” an espionage unit within the Catholic church. Meanwhile, Ben (Aasif Mandvi) finds his brain breaking from their unsolved cases and turns to his sister, Karima (Sohina Sidhu), for help. New episodes are available Sundays.

NTT IndyCar Series: Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America

NBC, 1pm Live

Pato O’Ward, Alex Palou, Scott McLaughlin, Josef Newgarden and their IndyCar cohorts compete on the four-mile, 14-turn road circuit at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

The Wizard of Paws

BYUtv, 7pm

Season Premiere!

This uplifting series returns for Season 4, with 10 new episodes that follow Derrick Campana as he travels the country and the world, crafting prosthetics for creatures of all sizes, from elephants to rabbits. This season, his continuing efforts to improve the lives of animals and their owners in desperate need of his services will include helping out a goat, a sheep and a raccoon.

The Engagement Back-Up

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

When historian Luna (Elise Gatien) is entrusted with the legacy of her late father’s nautical museum, she pretends that she’s engaged to Jackson (Preston Vanderslice), the infamous son of a tech mogul, in order to save it. As Luna discovers that there’s actually more to Jackson, will she broaden her romantic horizons, as well as her professional ones?

The 75th Annual Tony Awards

CBS, 8pm Live; also streams live (beginning at 7pm) and on demand for Paramount+ Premium subscribers, and on demand only for Essential-tier subscribers the day after it airs

New York City’s legendary Radio City Music Hall is the site for the 75th installment of this iconic awards ceremony that celebrates the best of Broadway theater. CBS’ television coverage is slated in a three-hour block and airs live coast-to-coast for the first time. Paramount+ Premium subscribers will be able to stream the event live and on demand; that livestream is preceded by The Tony Awards: Act One, an hour of live exclusive content only available on Paramount+. The musical A Strange Loop leads with 11 nominations; Oscar winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose will host the ceremony. Darren Criss and Julianne Hough will host The Tony Awards: Act One.

Riverdale: “Chapter One Hundred and Twelve: American Psychos”

The CW, 8pm

In an effort to catch the Trash Bag Killer, Betty (Lili Reinhart) devises a plan to hold a serial killer convention in town. Meanwhile, Archie (KJ Apa) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) try to loosen the grip Percival (guest star Chris O’Shea) has over his workers.

The Booze, Bets and Sex That Built America

History, 8pm

New Series!

This three-part docuseries is the latest installment in History’s popular That Built franchise and tracks the origins of indulgent products and provocative pioneers in the alcohol, gambling, sex and tobacco industries as they rose from the shadows and entered the mainstream to build some of the country’s biggest commercial empires. In the series premiere, “Secrets & Sins,” Jack Daniel pioneers American whiskey; Adolphus Busch

