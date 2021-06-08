What to Watch 061321

Sunday, June 13
Kevin Can @#$% Himself
AMC+
New Series!
One week before its premiere on the linear AMC network, watch the premiere of this new series on the AMC+ streaming service. Housewife Allison McRoberts (Annie Murphy) decides to fight back against her subservient life married to a man-child husband (Eric Petersen). The series goes back and forth between the “sitcom” part of her life and the grittier inner workings of her mind.
Tennis: French Open: Men’s Singles Final
NBC, 9am Live
The men’s singles final of the 2021 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris airs today on NBC.
145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Preliminary Activities
FS1, 1:30pm Live
Prior to this evening’s conclusion of the famed annual Westminster dog show, enjoy live coverage of pre-event activities this afternoon as FS1 offers select live coverage of Breed Judging and Junior Showmanship Preliminaries.
NASCAR All-Star Race
FS1, 6pm Live
We don’t have the space here to explain all the intricacies of the NASCAR All-Star Race’s new format, but there will be a six-round, 100-lap race for a $1 million prize at Texas Motor Speedway. Action starts with the NASCAR All-Star Open, giving drivers a last shot at qualifying for the main event.
U.S. Olympic Trials: Diving-A
NBC, 7pm
The U.S. Olympic Team Trials for diving continue with the finals of the men’s springboard.
145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Group Judging, Night 2
FOX, 7:30pm Live (pre-show at 7pm)
Tonight’s Westminster lineup features the judging of the Sporting, Working and Terrier groups, followed by the determination of which doggo is Best in Show. The Working and Sporting groups, respectively, feature the dogo Argentino and the barbet, two of the four breeds making their debuts at Westminster this year. This year’s event is being held outdoors at Lyndhurst in Tarrytown, New York.
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Til Death Do Us Part
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8pm
Original Film!
Just days before Aurora’s wedding, a body is discovered, and she fears her father may be a suspect. She and Nick race to solve the cold case before they walk down the aisle. Stars Candace Cameron Bure, Niall Matter and Marilu Henner.
Secrets of a Gold Digger Killer
Lifetime, 8pm
Original Film!
Based on the novel The Fortune Hunter by Suzy Spencer, this film is inspired by the true story of multimillionaire Steven Beard (Eli Gabay), a retired broadcasting executive who falls hard for Celeste (Julie Benz), an attractive mother and waitress who served him his nightly cocktail at the local country club in Austin, Texas. In 1995, the 70-year-old widow married Celeste and showered her with homes, cars, jewelry and designer clothes. But that wasn’t enough. Celeste was admitted into a mental health facility for depression, where in the film she meets and seduces fellow patient Tracey Tarlton (Justine Warrington), convincing her that the only way they could be together would be to murder Steven.
U.S. Olympic Trials: Swimming
NBC, 8pm
NBC Sports’ coverage of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials continues tonight with the finals of the men’s 400-meter individual medley, men’s 400-meter freestyle and women’s 400-meter individual medley swimming events. Qualifying heats air earlier on NBCSN.
Mus
