What to Watch 061420

Sunday, June 14
NASCAR Cup Series: Dixie Vodka 400
FOX, 3:30pm Live
Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and other NASCAR Cup Series stars compete in the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Hollywood Game Night: “7 Seconds of Kressley”
NBC, 7pm
Carson Kressley, Laverne Cox and Jeremy Sisto face off against Jay Ellis, Sam Richardson and Lauren Lapkus in comical party games. Host Jane Lynch serves as gamemaster as the two teams go head-to-head for a $25,000 grand prize.
The Top Ten Revealed: “Yacht Rock”
AXS TV, 8pm
Get swept away with Christopher Cross, Chicago and more mellow artists in this look at the best of the relaxing “yacht rock” genre.
Prince Albert: A Victorian Hero Revealed
PBS, 8pm
Discover the little-known yet profound role Prince Albert played in shaping Victorian Britain. Professor Saul David examines Albert’s influence and innovative ideas, which transformed the nation’s fortunes and created a legacy that lives on today.
Let’s Go for a Run
TCM, beginning at 8pm
Catch a Classic!
Running is hard work, so why not sit back and watch others do it in a couple of films tonight that feature distance running? First up is Best Picture Oscar winner Chariots of Fire (1981), based on the true story of two runners competing for different personal reasons at the 1924 Olympics and boasting an Oscar-winning musical score by Vangelis that has become nearly synonymous with race-running. Then, 1962’s The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runnerfollows a youth in a detention center whose skill at running helps him reevaluate his life.
Quiz, Episode 3
AMC, 9pm
Series Finale!
Persecuted and hounded by the public and press, Charles (Matthew Macfadyen), Diana (Sian Clifford) and Tecwen (Michael Jibson) head to court. As their trial begins and Paul (Mark Bonnar) seeks to triumph over those who attempted to hack the game show that is his life’s work, it seems the case for the prosecution is a slam dunk when even the judge is making “is that your final answer” jokes. But in life, as on a game show, the answers to even the most apparently straightforward questions are not always obvious.
Live From Daryl’s House: “Aloe Blacc”
AXS TV, 9pm
Host Daryl Hall chats and performs with multitalented musician Aloe Blacc.
30 for 30: “Long Gone Summer”
ESPN, 9pm
In the summer of 1998, the St. Louis Cardinals’ Mark McGwire and the Chicago Cubs’ Sammy Sosa embarked on a historic chase of Roger Maris’ iconic record of 61 home runs in a single season. This 30 for 30 documentary recalls how seismic and emotional the story was, even as the legitimacy of McGwire and Sosa’s accomplishments would later be called into question. “Long Gone Summer” includes in-depth interviews with both McGwire and Sosa, who talk at length about the subject for the first time in over two decades.
Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition
Food Network, 9pm
Season Finale!
They’ve come a long way since getting their hands marked by a red Sharpie for poor knife skills. Now the final two stars vie to win $25,000 for charity.
Timeless Love
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm
