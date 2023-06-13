Sunday, June 18

Father Films

TCM, beginning at 11:45am

MOVIES!, beginning at 12pm

Catch a Classic!

Happy Father’s Day! Turner Classic Movies and MOVIES! are each offering lineups of films featuring notable dad characters, across various genres, today.

TCM’s schedule features Fiddler on the Roof (1971), led by Best Actor Oscar nominee Topol; To Kill a Mockingbird (1962), starring Best Actor winner Gregory Peck; The Courtship of Eddie’s Father (1963), headlined by Glenn Ford; Life With Father (1947), featuring Best Actor nominee William Powell; and Father of the Bride (1950), starring Best Actor nominee Spencer Tracy.

The lineup on MOVIES! begins with Father of the Bride (1950), then continues with Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House (1948), starring Cary Grant; Cheaper by the Dozen (1950), led by Clifton Webb; and Take Her, She’s Mine (1963), headlined by James Stewart.

Golf: U.S. Open: Final Round

NBC, 1pm Live

The USGA crowns its men’s national champion following today’s final round at the 123rd U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club.

NTT IndyCar Series: Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America

USA Network, 1:30pm Live

Marcus Ericsson, Pato O’Ward, Alex Palou, Scott McLaughlin and their IndyCar cohorts compete on the four-mile, 14-turn road circuit at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Formula 1 Racing: Pirelli Canadian Grand Prix

ABC, 2pm Live

The F1 Pirelli Canadian Grand Prix brings Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton to Montreal to compete for 70 laps around 4.361 km Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve.

The Secret Sauce

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

Laura (Tori Anderson), a Chicago marketing executive, is sent to entice small-town barbecue joint owner Jim (Corey Sevier) to let her company license his family’s secret sauce. Laura and Jim’s two very different worlds collide, but a dash of trust and a splash of mutual admiration cause a newfound friendship to slowly marinate into something bolder and sweeter.

Ridley

PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm)

New Series!

In this British procedural inspired by real-life retired detectives who rejoin police forces in consultancy roles, retired Detective Inspector (D.I.) Alex Ridley (Adrian Dunbar) is called back to advise on a complex and compelling murder case by his replacement and former protégé, D.I. Carol Farman (Bronagh Waugh). Farman is keen to access Ridley’s unique insight into crime-solving that served them so well in the past, but the investigation takes a dark and unexpected turn.

The Walking Dead: Dead City

AMC, 9pm

New Series!

AMC’s newest Walking Dead spinoff follows the popular Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) characters traveling into a postapocalyptic Manhattan, long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror.

Endeavour

PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm)

Season Premiere!

The ninth and final season of this prequel series that offers a backstory for the famed Inspector Morse consists of three two-hour episodes beginning this ev

