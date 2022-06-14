What to Watch 061922

Sunday, June 19

Civil: Ben Crump

Netflix

Emmy-nominated filmmaker Nadia Hallgren (Becoming) directed this vérité look at the life of maverick civil rights attorney Ben Crump. Considered a trailblazer in his field, Crump first gained recognition while representing the family of Trayvon Martin and is currently working with the families of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd. Civil pulls back the curtain on an array of Crump’s past and current cases by examining the distinct nature of his work, his impact on American civil rights and racial justice, and the toll such work takes on him and his family.

Father’s Day Feast

Antenna TV, beginning at 8am

Enjoy a daylong marathon of classic TV episodes featuring some of the most beloved small-screen dads of all time, including Darrin from Bewitched, George from The Jeffersons, Jim from Father Knows Best, Steven from Family Ties and more. Visit antennatv.tv to see where, or if, Antenna TV is available in your area.

Story Television Presents: Elevating Black Voices

Story Television, beginning at 11am

Story Television, the recently launched over-the-air national digital broadcast network that airs historical and factual programming, commemorates Juneteenth today with 13 episodes of the iconic Biography series that profile notable Black figures from all walks of life. Included in the marathon are Biography episodes about Frederick Douglass, Thurgood Marshall, Barack Obama, Jackie Robinson, Tiger Woods and more. Visit storytelevision.com for more information on availability in your area.

Father’s Day Movie Marathons

MOVIES!, beginning at 12pm

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Happy Father’s Day! On Dad’s big day, a couple of networks are airing lineups of classic movies featuring fathers.

MOVIES! is airing a four-film lineup throughout the afternoon, starting with Spencer Tracy as the titular Father of the Bride to Elizabeth Taylor in the 1950 Best Picture Oscar-nominated favorite. Up next is that film’s sequel, Father’s Little Dividend (1951). Rounding out the celebration on MOVIES! is Cheaper by the Dozen (1950), featuring Clifton Webb as the patriarch of a family with 12 children, and Author! Author! (1982), with Al Pacino as a playwright raising his son, stepdaughters and stepsons while also facing the stress of having his play being produced on Broadway.

This evening, Turner Classic Movies is continuing its Sunday Fathers on Film celebration with another double feature. First up is the comedy Life With Father (1947), with Best Actor Oscar nominee William Powell as a strait-laced, turn-of-the-20th-century father who presides over a family of boys, and whose wife (Irene Dunne) is really the one who rules the roost. After that is the 1963 romantic comedy The Courtship of Eddie’s Father, with Glenn Ford as a widowed father and Ron (known then as Ronny) Howard as his caring son.

Golf: U.S. Open: Final Round

NBC, 12pm Live

The USGA crowns its men’s national champion following today’s final round at the 122nd U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Masters Agility Championship Finals

FOX, 12:30pm

The top 50 qualifying dogs compete in the Mast

