What to Watch 062021

Sunday, June 20
Evil
Paramount+
Season Premiere!
The dark supernatural drama that examines the origin of evil along the dividing line between science and religion finally returns for a second season, moving from its original home on CBS to Paramount+. The 13 new episodes will again follow a skeptical psychologist (Katja Herbers), a priest-in-training (Mike Colter) and a contractor (Aasif Mandvi) who investigate the church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries to determine if something truly supernatural is at work.
Happy Father’s Day
TCM, beginning at 6am
Catch a Classic!
It’s a special day for Dad, so if he just wants to kick back and watch this daylong lineup of movies either about fathers, or encompassing genres fathers may enjoy (like sports and war films, or film noir), go ahead and let him — or better yet, join him! TCM’s Father’s Day lineup includes, in order: Vice Versa (1948); Bonjour Tristesse (1958); The Blue Gardenia (1953); Judge Hardy and Son (1939); The Courtship of Eddie’s Father (1963); Life With Father (1947); and Father of the Bride (1950).
NTT IndyCar Series: Rev Group Grand Prix
NBCSN, 12pm Live
Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, hosts the Rev Group Grand Prix as top IndyCar drivers contend on the legendary four-mile, 14-turn road circuit.
Bless the Harts
FOX, 7:30pm
Series Finale!
The animated comedy following the Harts, a Southern family that is always broke and forever struggling to make ends meet, wraps up after two seasons.
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: “Back to the Finale: Part II”
The CW, 8pm
With Ava (Jes Macallan) a wreck, Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) and the Legends make a last-ditch effort to keep Sara (Caity Lotz) from being abducted in the first place, even knowing that it will alter the timeline. Sara grapples with what she has just discovered about herself but is also shocked when Rory (Dominic Purcell) finds her on the mystery planet. With no time to spare, Sara, Mick and Gary (Adam Tsekhman) devise a plan to help defeat Bishop (guest star Raffi Barsoumian).
To Catch a Spy
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8pm
Original Film!
When the newly renovated Hotel Optima in Malta has a grand reopening, Chloe (Nathalie Kelley) and her team from Destination Traveler Magazine, which includes Sara (Patti Murin), head over to cover the travel scene. On her first night, Chloe overhears an altercation through the air vent of her hotel room and then sees someone fall to their death — right past her hotel window! Chloe assists the FBI agent, Aaron (Colin Donnell), working on the case, but will they catch the killer before the killer finds them?
Renovation Island
HGTV, 8pm
Season Premiere!
Home renovation experts Bryan and Sarah Baeumler return for a new 10-episode sophomore season. The fresh episodes will follow the family as they face the ups and downs of business ownership at their Bahamas resort and manage the unexpected challenge of a global pandemic. Adjusting to an ever-changing landscape, Bryan and Sarah quickly reassess their business objectives and family plans as they continue to renovate and design the hotel and gear up for their reopening.
Cradle Did Fall
Lifetime, 8pm
Original Film!
In this film inspired by a shocking true story ripped from the he
Related Media: