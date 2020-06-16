What to Watch 062120

Sunday, June 21
NASCAR Cup Series: Geico 500
FOX, 3pm Live
Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and other top NASCAR Cup Series stars are in Alabama for the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Hollywood Game Night: “Bill Nye the Game Night Guy”
NBC, 7pm
Bill Nye, Bobby Moynihan, Amber Riley, Fortune Feimster, Miranda Cosgrove and Adam Pally compete in hilarious party games. Host Jane Lynch introduces a new game, Move N’ Groove, as two contestants vie for a $25,000 grand prize.
John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father’s Day
ABC, 8pm
John Legend, father of two and EGOT winner, invites us to a celebration of dads with a one-hour variety special that will be a tribute to fathers everywhere and blend live musical performances with some much-needed levity and touching moments, and plenty of surprises. John will perform material from his highly anticipated new album, and some of John’s celebrity friends — and fellow dads — will join him for a hilarious “Fatherly Feud” game.
The Top Ten Revealed: “MORE Hits That Were Covers”
AXS TV, 8pm
It’s the return of a countdown that looks back at the most notable cover songs that became hits.
United We Sing: A Grammy Tribute to the Unsung Heroes
CBS, 8pm
Singer and actor Harry Connick Jr. hosts this two-hour special event celebrating essential workers across America. Connick and his filmmaker daughter, Georgia Connick, take a road trip in an RV to thank and celebrate essential workers who risk their own lives on a daily basis to keep us safe. Sandra Bullock, Drew Brees, Queen Latifah, Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey and Renée Zellweger will deliver surprise messages to America’s unsung heroes. Musical performances include Connick, Jon Batiste, Andra Day, John Fogerty, Jamie Foxx, Herbie Hancock, Cyndi Lauper, Little Big Town, Branford Marsalis, Wynton Marsalis, Dave Matthews, Tim McGraw, Rockin’ Dopsie, Irma Thomas and Trombone Shorty.
Lucy Worsley’s Royal Myths & Secrets
PBS, 8pm
New Miniseries!
The first episode of this three-part miniseries looks at Elizabeth I and her role in the defeat of the Spanish Armada by the English navy in a pivotal battle that kickstarted the formation of Great Britain.
Cleopatra: Sex, Lies and Secrets
Science Channel, 8pm
Cleopatra was the last queen of Egypt, an icon of popular culture and one of the most elusive yet significant female figures in history. But who was the woman behind the image? In this two-hour special, experts seek out the latest groundbreaking archaeological research to unravel the mystery of Cleopatra.
Vice
Showtime, 8pm
Season Finale!
Season 7 of the documentary series comes to a close.
Happy Father’s Day
TCM, beginning at 8pm
Catch a Classic!
Grab Dad and sit down to enjoy a couple of film classics about fathers today. The evening begins with 1947’s Life With Father, the Oscar-nominated comedy starring Best Actor nominee William Powell in the true story of a stockbroker who changes his life for his family. Irene Dunne and Elizabeth Taylor costar. Up next is Vincente Minnelli’s 1950 Oscar-nominated comedy classic Father of the Bride, in which Best Actor nominee Spencer Tracy plays a harried dad getting ready for his daughter’s
