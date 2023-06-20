Sunday, June 25

Pride Across America

Hulu, livestream beginning at 11am

Gio Benitez and Alex Perez host this streaming event that features live anchored coverage from Pride marches across the country, including New York, Chicago and San Francisco.

Pride and Prejudice

TCM, 2:15pm

Catch a Classic!

Jane Austen’s timeless 1813 novel of unlikely romance is richly adapted in this lavish Academy Award-winning 1940 classic, which also draws from Helen Jerome’s 1935 stage adaptation of the book. Greer Garson portrays spirited Elizabeth, one of five Bennet sisters hoping for matrimony. Laurence Olivier plays Darcy, whose arrival at a nearby estate sets maiden hearts aflutter. But first impressions can mean so very much. Elizabeth and Darcy find reasons to view each other with disdain, setting in motion a velvet struggle of pride and prejudice, perception and reality, forgiveness and love.

NASCAR Cup Series: Ally 400

NBC, 7pm Live

Top Cup Series stars Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick race for 300 laps around Nashville Superspeedway for the Ally 400.

BET Awards 2023

BET, 8pm Live

The annual event that recognizes the triumphs of Black artists, entertainers and athletes in a variety of categories returns to Los Angeles for this year’s ceremony, which will celebrate a huge cultural milestone — the 50th anniversary of hip-hop music. Drake leads this year’s nominees with seven nods, followed by GloRilla with six, 21 Savage and Lizzo with five apiece, and Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Ice Spice and SZA each with four. Announced performers include Big Daddy Kane, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Kid ’N Play, Percy “Master P” Miller, Soulja Boy, The Sugarhill Gang, Trina, Tyga, Uncle Luke, Yo-Yo and more. Fans can cast votes for the 2023 Viewer’s Choice Award until later this evening at bet.com/viewerschoice23.

Silos Baking Competition

Magnolia Network, 8pm

Season Finale!

The first season of this baking competition hosted by Joanna Gaines concludes and reveals which of the season’s home bakers will claim the $100,000 cash prize and have their treat featured at Magnolia’s Silos Baking Co. (starting tomorrow through Sept. 4).

Ridley: “The Peaceful Garden, Part 2”

PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm)

Ridley (Adrian Dunbar) and Farman (Bronagh Waugh) continue their investigation centered around a 13-year-old missing-persons case and its possible connection with the recent murder of a farmer.

Wicked Tuna

Nat Geo, beginning at 9pm

Season Finale!

Season 12 concludes with back-to-back episodes. With the quota dwindling, the fight to be named the G.O.A.T. all comes down to the last 24 hours.

Endeavour: “Uniform”

PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm)

As Morse (Shaun Evans) digs up an old crime scene, a confounding series of new deaths is centered on a group of rowdy aristocratic students and a popular TV crime series that is currently in production in the area. On the personal front, the detective makes a date with Joan (Sara Vickers), even as her ex-soldier brother, Sam (Jack Bannon), descends into drug abuse and despair.

Monday, June 26

Cannes Confidential

Acorn TV

New Series!

French TV actress Lucie Lucas, Jamie Bamber (Battlestar Galactica) and singer/actor Tamara

