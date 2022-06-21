What to Watch 062622

Sunday, June 26

Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror: Bigfoot

discovery+

This latest two-hour Night of Terror paranormal special from Jack Osbourne (Portals to Hell, Fright Club) finds Osbourne and his friend, actor Jason Mewes (Clerks, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back), on a trek into the remote, secluded backwoods of northern Idaho in search of Bigfoot.

NASCAR Cup Series: Ally 400

NBC, 5pm Live

Top Cup Series stars Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr. and defending race champ Kyle Larson race for 300 laps around Nashville Superspeedway for the Ally 400.

Planning on Forever

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

Emma (Emily Tennant), an events planner with no time for love, agrees to plan her sister’s (Jocelyn Gauthier) wedding — in just six weeks — with the help of best man Liam (Alec Santos), with whom Emma had a disastrous blind date years ago. Finding common ground is definitely a challenge, but as Emma and Liam stand in on behalf of their friends’ love, they discover they might be making room for their own.

BET Awards 2022

BET & BET Her, 8pm Live; live red-carpet coverage begins at 6pm

Taraji P. Henson returns for the second straight year to host this ceremony that honors artists, entertainers and athletes across a variety of categories, and which is regularly one of the most-watched awards shows on cable television. “I can’t wait to celebrate Black music, entertainment and culture with our viewers on what will be one unforgettable night,” Henson says. Doja Cat leads this year’s field with six nominations, followed by Ari Lennox and Drake, who have four nods each. Sean “Diddy” Combs will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Booze, Bets and Sex That Built America

History, 8pm

Season Finale!

In “Sin Cities,” the Season 1 finale, the invention of the luxury resort casino helps birth Las Vegas; a Harlem woman goes to war for what will become the state lottery system; an alluring magazine like no other is launched; and one of the most famous cigarette brands in history is created.

Ice Road Killer

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

During a road trip to a remote northern cabin, a mother and her teenage daughter pick up a young hitchhiker who turns out to be a thief fleeing a cold-blooded killer, only to become his next target. Stars Sarah Allen and Zoë Belkin.

Exhumed: Killer Revealed

Oxygen, 8pm

Season Finale!

In “Unearthing a Killer,” the Season 2 finale of this true crime series focusing on murder cases in which unearthing a victim’s body is key to solving the crime, the 1981 murder of real estate agent Virginia “Ginger” Freeman is reexamined. Over the years leads have come and gone, but new DNA technology unearths a clue that calls for the exhumation of a body … but not Ginger’s.

Hotel Portofino: “Lessons”

PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm)

Cecil (Mark Umbers) arranges for a family heirloom to be sent from England for authentication, but Bella (Natascha McElhone) is horrified when he also invites her blackmailer, Signor Danioni (Pasquale Esposito), for tea. Meanwhile, Lucian (Oliver Dench) gives Rose (Claude Scott-Mitchell) a painting lesson on the beach, with an unfortunate outcome.

