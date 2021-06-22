What to Watch 062721

Sunday, June 27
Hitchcock Binge-Watch Weekend Continues
TCM, beginning at 6:30am
Catch a Classic!
There are plenty more thrillers from Master of Suspense Alfred Hitchcock to enjoy during today’s (and running into early tomorrow) movie marathon on Turner Classic Movies. The lineup, in order, features: The Lady Vanishes (1938), Suspicion (1941), Shadow of a Doubt (1943), Rope (1948), The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956), Dial M for Murder (1954), The Trouble With Harry (1955), Psycho (1960), Marnie (1964), The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog (1927), The Man Who Knew Too Much (1934) and Frenzy (1972). — Jeff Pfeiffer
NASCAR Cup Series: Explore the Pocono Mountains 350
NBCSN, 3:30pm Live
NASCAR Cup Series drivers wrap up a doubleheader weekend of racing at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, for the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 on NBCSN.
U.S. Olympic Trials: Track & Field
NBC, 7pm Live
NBC Sports’ live coverage of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for track & field events concludes tonight with the finals of the men’s high jump, women’s 400-meter hurdles, men’s 5,000-meter race, women’s 800-meter race, men’s 1,500-meter race, men’s 200-meter race, heptathlon and men’s long jump.
2021 BET Awards
BET, 8pm Live
Taraji P. Henson hosts this year’s installment of the annual ceremony celebrating Black excellence across music, television, film and sports, which returns as a live event following last year’s virtual awards show. Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby lead the nominees with seven nominations each, followed by Cardi B and Drake with five nods apiece. Queen Latifah will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement BET Award. The ceremony is preceded an hour earlier by a live countdown special, and is followed by DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic: BET Awards Edition.
This Is Me: Pride Celebration Spectacular
Disney+ YouTube & Facebook accounts, 8pm
The Disney+ YouTube (youtube.com/disneyplus) and Facebook (facebook.com/disneyplus) accounts will stream the service’s first ever variety show, which celebrates its community of LGBTQ+ creators, employees and fans. Hosted by Nina West (RuPaul’s Drag Race), the special will feature one-of-a-kind musical performances from iconic movies and series available to stream on Disney+, reinterpreted through an LGBTQ+ lens.
Picture Perfect Lies
Lifetime, 8pm
Original Film!
Rachel Collins (Megan Elizabeth Barker) is thriving and about to celebrate her sweet 16th birthday. But when a shocking murder at her party unravels a dark web of lies in her family, Rachel questions everything she’s ever known. She’s determined to find out the truth, even if the answers could be deadly. Also stars Laurie Fortier and Matthew Pohlkamp.
The Kings
Showtime, 8pm
Series Finale!
The documentary series chronicling 1980s boxing greats Roberto Durán, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Thomas “The Hitman” Hearns and Sugar Ray Leonard concludes.
U.S. Olympic Trials: Gymnastics
NBC, 8:30pm Live
NBC Sports’ live coverage of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics concludes with Night 2 of the women’s competition.
Biography: KISStory
A&E, 9pm
This fou
