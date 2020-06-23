What to Watch 062820

Sunday, June 28
The Brady Bunch
MeTV, 12pm
A trilogy of tiki! America’s favorite blended family goes on vacation to Hawaii in this trio of 1972 classics. The aloha wears off fast after youngest son Bobby (Mike Lookinland) finds an idol that seems to bring bad luck. Hula lessons and surfing go wrong. Then there’s the little matter of a tarantula. Don Ho and Vincent Price guest-star.
Giada at Home 2.0
Food Network, 12:30pm
Season Premiere!
Like any good chef, Giada De Laurentiis knows how to make do with what’s on hand, even during quarantine. So this new batch of six episodes is self-shot but still loaded with tips for amateur foodies, like how-tos for a from-scratch pizza party with daughter Jade.
NASCAR Racing at Pocono Raceway
FS1, beginning at 12:30pm Live
NASCAR runs two events at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. First up, Chase Briscoe, Noah Gragson, Harrison Burton, Justin Allgaier and other emerging stars of the Xfinity Series compete in the Pocono Green 225. Then Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and more top contenders from the NASCAR Cup Series put the pedal to the metal at the Pocono 350.
Golf: PGA Tour Travelers Championship: Final Round
Golf Channel & CBS, beginning at 1pm Live
The Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn., concludes with the final round today. Coverage begins on Golf Channel and then continues on CBS.
Hollywood Game Night: “Chrisley’s Believe It or Not”
NBC, 7pm
Todd Chrisley, Julie Chrisley and Savannah Chrisley challenge Kal Penn, Yvette Nicole Brown and Nikki Glaser in new outdoor games What’s the Scoop? and It’s a Toss Up. Jane Lynch hosts as two teams compete for a $25,000 grand prize.
Shirley You Can’t Be Serious Sunday
SundanceTV, beginning at 7pm
Catch a Classic!
“Surely you can’t be serious.” “I am serious. And don’t call me Shirley.” This is one of many memorable lines of the classic comedy Airplane!(1980), a hilarious skewering of disaster movies and other film genres that took a largely successful “anything goes” approach to its humor. That film, and its less successful but still fun follow-up, 1982’s Airplane II: The Sequel, will air in two back-to-back showings tonight.
Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks
National Geographic, 7:30pm
Season Premiere!
Off the North Carolina coast, fishermen vie to catch the most Atlantic bluefin tuna — and on opening day, four-time champ Greg Mayer of the Fishin’ Frenzyis the one to watch.
The Top Ten Revealed: “’70s Folk Songs”
AXS TV, 8pm
Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell and more legendary artists are featured in this countdown of the best folk songs from the 1970s.
The BET Awards 2020
BET & CBS, 8pm Live
Comedian and actress Amanda Seales hosts the BET Awards telecast airing on both BET and CBS. Drake leads all nominees with six nods. Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch follow with five nominations each, and Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Lizzo and DaBaby each have four nominations. Performers include Alicia Keys, Chloe X Halle, DaBaby, D Smoke, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Jonathan McReynolds, Lil Wayne, Usher and others.
The Warrant <
