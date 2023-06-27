Sunday, July 2

“Murder, She Wrote” Marathon

Start TV, beginning at 12pm

The beloved 1984-96 mystery series led by Emmy nominee and Golden Globe winner Angela Lansbury as Jessica Fletcher joins Start TV’s lineup this month, and will regularly air Monday-Sunday mornings and late afternoons beginning Wednesday, July 5. Leading into that is a 69-hour Murder, She Wrote marathon of 65 episodes and two TV movies running today through the morning of July 5.

NASCAR Cup Series: Grant Park 220

NBC, 5pm Live

The NASCAR Cup Series makes history on the streets of Chicago as Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and other stars race on a 12-turn course through Grant Park on the shore of Lake Michigan.

Tough as Nails

CBS, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Phil Keoghan is back as host of this reality competition series. This season is filmed in Hamilton, Ontario, and features essential workers from both the U.S. and Canada who are ready to test their strength, endurance, life skills and mental toughness in challenges that take place in real-world scenarios. The season begins with a two-hour premiere. New episodes air Fridays and Sundays.

SharkFest 2023 Begins

Nat Geo, beginning at 8pm; all SharkFest programming streams on Disney+ & Hulu beginning today

SharkFest returns with over 22 hours of original programming and over 50 hours of enhanced content running across Nat Geo the first part of the month, and encoring on Nat Geo Wild the second part, with some programming also airing on other Disney-owned services. Additionally, all programming will stream on Disney+ and Hulu. Three specials premiere on Nat Geo tonight: Bull Shark Bandits (encores July 7 on ESPN2 and July 24 on Nat Geo Wild), Cannibal Jaws 2 (encores July 26 on Nat Geo Wild) and Saved From a Shark (encores July 27 on Nat Geo Wild).

Ridley: “Hospitality, Part 1”

PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm)

When the body of a young woman is found buried in a shallow grave on a bleak Pennine moorland, Carol (Bronagh Waugh) calls in Ridley (Adrian Dunbar) to assist with the case. But the victim is not all she seemed to be, and Ridley discovers she had been leading a secret double life.

Special Theme: Disability in the Movies

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Sunday evenings in July, Turner Classic Movies will air double features of films dealing with various aspects of physical and mental disabilities among characters, and often starring disabled actors. Tonight’s first title is The Best Years of Our Lives (1946), Best Director Oscar winner William Wyler’s Best Picture-winning drama about three World War II veterans who face challenges as they readjust to life back home. Two of the vets are played by nondisabled actors: Best Actor winner Fredric March, as a man wrestling with alcoholism, and Dana Andrews, whose character struggles with PTSD (known then as “shell shock”). The third character is portrayed by Harold Russell, an actual World War II veteran who lost both his hands in his military service and had them replaced with hooks. Russell became the first nonprofessional actor to win an Academy Award when he was named Best Supporting Actor for his performance here. He also received an Honorary Award for what the Academy described as “bringing hope and courage to his fellow veterans through his appearance in The Best Years of Our Lives.” Russell did not appear in another film until 34 years later, in tonight’s next title, which

