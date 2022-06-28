What to Watch 070322

Sunday, July 3

Rod, White & Blue: A “Twilight Zone” Celebration Continues

Decades TV, beginning at 12am (late-night July 2)

Decades TV continues its fifth annual Independence Day weekend marathon of classic episodes from The Twilight Zone. It began yesterday afternoon, and will run all day today and tomorrow, concluding in the early morning of Tuesday, July 5. The programming event includes a mix of half-hour and hourlong episodes from Rod Serling’s iconic 1959-64 sci-fi/fantasy anthology series. Visit decades.com for the complete schedule and availability info.

Bringing Up Baby

TCM, 12pm

Catch a Classic!

Director Howard Hawks’ classic 1938 screwball comedy is one of the pinnacles of that movie genre prevalent during the 1930s and early ’40s, truly living up to the “screwball” descriptor with its series of wild situations delivered with impeccable comic timing by Hawks, and stars Katharine Hepburn and Cary Grant. Grant plays stodgy paleontologist David Huxley, who is attempting to find the last bone for a brontosaurus skeleton while also looking for a large grant for his museum. Huxley catches the eye of flighty, fun-loving heiress Susan Vance (Hepburn), who proceeds to undo his well-ordered existence in hilariously irritating (and, ultimately, endearing) ways, with the assistance of her pet leopard, Baby.

NASCAR Cup Series: Kwik Trip 250

USA Network, 3pm Live

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, to take on the four-mile, 14-turn circuit. Chase Elliott took the checkered flag last year.

USFL Football: Championship

FOX, 7:30pm Live

The first season of the new USFL comes to an end with the championship game between the Birmingham Stallions and the Philadelphia Stars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

We Hunt Together

Showtime, 7:30pm

Season Premiere!

Season 2 of this British crime thriller picks up with mismatched cops DS Lola Franks (Eve Myles) and DI Jackson Mendy (Babou Ceesay) intent on nailing Freddy Lane (Hermione Corfield) for her murderous role in their last case. While they hunt Freddy, an outrageous new serial killer called the Birdman strikes, and it soon becomes clear that the new murderer has a bigger plan for the police chasing after them.

Hotel Portofino: “Invitations”

PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm)

Bella (Natascha McElhone) and Lady Latchmere (Anna Chancellor) bond over a family tragedy; Constance (Louisa Binder), a young woman helping around the hotel, is encouraged to make more of her appearance by the hotel’s most worldly guest, Claudine (Lily Frazer); Bella invites Italian locals to the first English afternoon tea in the hotel’s garden; and Rose (Claude Scott-Mitchell) lets her hair down with Lucian (Oliver Dench) but disgraces herself in Julia’s (Lucy Akhurst) eyes.

Endeavour

PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm)

Season Finale!

In “Terminus,” the Season 8 finale of this British mystery drama, a prequel to Inspector Morse, the team is called to investigate the violent killing of an Oxford college don. Meanwhile, Thursday (Roger Allam) receives news that creates tension at home. Endeavour is currently in production on its ninth and final season.

Evil Lives Here

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The true-crime series returns to present more intimate and unbelievable

