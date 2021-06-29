What to Watch 070421

Sunday, July 4
We the People
Netflix
New Series!
Barack and Michelle Obama, and Kenya Barris (black-ish), are among the creative team of this 10-episode series that is reminiscent of the old Schoolhouse Rock! cartoons in its aims to teach the basics of rights and citizenship through animation and music. Janelle Monáe, H.E.R., Adam Lambert and Brandi Carlile are among the popular artists providing upbeat songs for the series.
Happy Independence Day
TCM, beginning at 6am
Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies celebrates America’s birthday with an Independence Day movie marathon. The holiday lineup features the following films, in order: Summer Holiday (1948), The Howards of Virginia (1940), The Time of Their Lives (1946), The Scarlet Coat (1955), John Paul Jones (1959), The Devil’s Disciple (1959), The Music Man (1962), Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942) and 1776 (1972).
NTT IndyCar Series: Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio
NBC, 12pm Live
Alex Palou, Scott Dixon and IndyCar’s best do 80 laps around the 13-turn Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
NASCAR Cup Series: Jockey Made in America 250
NBC, 2:30pm Live
The NASCAR Cup Series makes its first trip to Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, to take on the four-mile, 14-turn circuit.
Barbary Coast: “Arson and Old Lace”
getTV, 5pm
Six years after making his intergalactic name as Captain Kirk on the original Star Trek, William Shatner traded his green commander-class shirt for an armoire full of outfits on the 1975-76 series Barbary Coast. Shatner plays undercover government agent Jeff Cable on the Western dramedy, donning countless getups as he attempts to clean up the famed San Francisco den of thieves in the late 19th century, one fake nose at a time. “On paper, it looked really good— all those disguises, and different characters,” recalls the now 90-year-old Shatner. “And indeed it was — for a while.” When ABC canceled the series after 13 episodes, “there was a collective sigh of relief,” Shatner admits. Although it took his skin weeks to heal from the prosthetics, he has fond memories. “Running to set, and everybody laughing, applauding or whistling, gave me more energy than I should have had.”
Baywatch: “Shark Derby”
H&I, 6pm
From 1990, it’s the series’ biggest shocker: Lifeguard Jill (Shawn Weatherly) is attacked when a sleazy restaurant owner sponsors a shark derby — and the beaches remain open!
Major League Baseball: N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees
ESPN2, 7pm Live
An Independence Day edition of Sunday Night Baseball features Pete Alonso and the N.Y. Mets visiting Aaron Judge and the N.Y. Yankees for the third and final game of a Subway Series.
Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular
NBC, 8pm Live
This 45th annual celebration returns live after a “reimagined” version due to the pandemic last year. The event will once again illuminate the Big Apple skyline with an electrifying light show full of bursting colors and jubilant music. This year, the celebration is honoring America’s everyday heroes from across the country and the resilient spirit within us all. For the first time in Macy’s Fireworks history, a drone light show will be featured. Renée Elise Goldsberry and Ryan Eggold
