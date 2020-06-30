What to Watch 070520

Sunday, July 5
Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix
ESPN, 8am Live
Formula One finally gets its 2020 season started today at the Red Bull Ring for the Austrian Grand Prix. The revised schedule opens with eight races in Europe, and the circuit plans on holding a total of 15-18 races this season. F1 returns to the Red Bull Ring for the Styrian Grand Prix July 12 and then heads to the Hungaroring for the Hungarian Grand Prix July 19.
NASCAR Cup Series: Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 at the Brickyard
NBC, 4pm Live
A holiday weekend bonanza at the Brickyard wraps up with Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and other top NASCAR Cup Series stars taking to Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s legendary 2.5-mile oval.
Driven to the Edge
Lifetime, 8pm
Original Film!
In this new thriller, fashion designer Tess (Taylor Spreitler) is a true millennial obsessed with using rideshare apps to get wherever she needs to go. When she meets a new friend, Jaye (Danielle Burgess), during a car ride as a fellow passenger, they immediately form a strong bond. But as Tess’ friends start to question Jaye’s odd behavior and even recognize Jaye as one of their past rideshare drivers, Tess slowly realizes the new friend she’s made is harboring a disturbingly dark secret with an agenda to ensure Tess never leaves her.
Hollywood Game Night: “Twitch & Shout”
NBC, 8pm
Season Finale!
Two contestants join celebrity guests tWitch, D’Arcy Carden and Iliza Shlesinger as they play hilarious party games with Yvette Nicole Brown, Tone Bell and Amanda Seales. Jane Lynch hosts as two teams battle for a $25,000 grand prize.
Starring Jessica Tandy
TCM, beginning at 8pm
Catch a Classic!
Actress Jessica Tandy had a long career on stage and screen from the early 1930s into the early 1990s, with work that earned her four Tonys, an Oscar, an Emmy and a Golden Globe. Tonight’s Jessica Tandy double feature begins with one of her later films, Driving Miss Daisy(1989), in which she delivered a performance that resulted in her becoming the oldest Best Actress Oscar winner, at nearly age 81. Next is 1944’s The Seventh Cross, which marked the first time Tandy appeared onscreen alongside her husband and eventual frequent costar Hume Cronyn.
Married to Medicine Los Angeles: “Queens of the Desert”
Bravo, 9pm
The Palm Springs weekend continues as the ladies hit the town for a social cycle, but Kendra and Jazmin’s fitness relationship threatens everyone’s good time. Lia throws a designer labels-themed dinner, but Shanique takes the opportunity to air her grievances. Later, Shanique has doubts about her new career choice and Kendra makes a bold decision that could affect her marriage.
Good Witch
Hallmark Channel, 9pm
Season Finale!
Hallmark’s feel-good dramedy has provided its usual soothing balm in Season 6. But all has not been entirely tranquil in the idyllic town of Middleton, where local businesswoman Cassie Nightingale (Catherine Bell) uses her uncanny intuition to help friends and guests of her B&B on a weekly basis. Cassie’s cousin Abigail (Sarah Power) has been plagued by a centuries-old curse that may be keeping her from finding true love with her boyfriend Donovan (Marc Bendavid). After splitting up briefly, the couple is back together and enlist their friends and family to find the missin
Related Media:
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!