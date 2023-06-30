Sunday, July 9

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner

TCM, 4:15pm

Catch a Classic!

Stanley Kramer’s acclaimed and important 1967 drama was one of the earliest American films to feature an interracial marriage in a positive manner, and it was received negatively in certain states where such marriages were still illegal at the time. But the film endures as a classic and has outlasted whatever naysayers it had. A young white woman (Katherine Houghton) brings home her Black fiancé (Sidney Poitier) to meet her parents (Oscar winner Katharine Hepburn and Oscar nominee Spencer Tracy in their ninth and final onscreen pairing; Tracy’s final film role), who must grapple with their concerns about the engagement.

NASCAR Cup Series: Quaker State 400

USA Network, 7pm Live

Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and other top Cup Series drivers compete in the primetime Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The Prank Panel

ABC, 8pm

New Series!

This unscripted comedy series lets everyday people pitch pranks targeting family members, friends and coworkers to a panel of the world’s greatest pranksters, including Johnny Knoxville, Eric Andre and Gabourey Sidibe. The panelists, both mentors and saboteurs, will help plot and plan the elaborate schemes, with celebrity guests often joining in on the fun.

Trapped in the Farmhouse

Lifetime, 8pm

In this world TV premiere, a woman on the run from her abusive boyfriend seeks shelter from a terrifying storm in an isolated farmhouse, unaware that something far worse is waiting for her inside. Stars Jenna Michno, Gabriel Pranter and Tryphena Wade.

Ridley: “Hospitality, Part 2”

PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm)

Ridley (Adrian Dunbar) discovers a murder victim was leading a secret double life. In order to solve the mystery of Gabriela’s (Kelly Banlaki) true origins, Ridley needs to track down her killer and finally lay her to rest.

Celebrity Family Feud

ABC, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Hosted by stand-up comedian and Emmy Award-winning actor Steve Harvey, the iconic game show where celebrities, along with their families, compete to win money for a charity of their choice returns for a new season.

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake

Bravo, 9pm

New Series!

This Real Housewives of New York City spinoff follows socialites Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan as they travel to Benton, Illinois, to help spruce up the small town of 7,000 people. At the request of the mayor, the women take on tasks to boost morale and galvanize the town, from building a new playground to updating the local theater.

See It Loud: The History of Black Television

CNN, 9pm

New Series!

LeBron James is an executive producer of this five-part docuseries that looks at the decades-long struggle for Black artists to find a voice and fight for representation on television. The series embarks on a journey from Black television’s origins in sitcoms like The Jeffersons to blockbuster dramas like Roots and explores the emerging opportunities for Black voices in sci-fi and horror during our current era, widely referred to as “the golden age of Black television.” Each episode delves into the impact of these stories not only on their creators, but also on the audiences watching them. Weighing in during interviews throughout the series are creators and actor

Related Media: