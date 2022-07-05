What to Watch 071022

Sunday, July 10

SkyMed

Paramount+

New Series!

This Canadian medical drama makes its exclusive U.S. premiere on Paramount+, with all Season 1 episodes streaming today. The series follows the triumphs, heartbreaks and tribulations of budding nurses and pilots flying air ambulances in remote Northern Canada. It weaves together intense character journeys with high-stakes medical rescues as a diverse group of young responders must rely on each other for survival at 20,000 feet in the air.

Tennis: Wimbledon: Gentlemen’s Singles Final

ESPN, 9am Live

The remaining two men compete for the Wimbledon singles championship in this match at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club live on ESPN.

NASCAR Cup Series: Quaker State 400

USA Network, 3pm Live

Top drivers Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch and others compete in the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Who Do You Think You Are?

NBC, 7pm

Season Premiere!

This Emmy-winning celebrity genealogy docuseries from executive producers Lisa Kudrow and Dan Bucatinsky returns for Season 11 and is back at its original NBC home after nearly 10 years, following its Seasons 4-10 stint on TLC between 2013 and 2018. Each episode will again follow a different celebrity on a poignant search to trace their family tree with the help of genealogists, historians and other experts. Celebrities featured during the 13-episode season include Allison Janney, Zachary Levi, Nick Offerman, Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto and Bradley Whitford.

Love on Fire

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

After moving into her new home, Gia (Tegan Moss) soon forms an unexpected friendship with her neighbor, firefighter and single dad Jim (Devon Alexander), whose love for barbecuing is equaled only by Gia’s passion for cooking.

Biography: WWE Legends

A&E, 8pm

Season Premiere!

More intimate, personal stories of WWE’s most memorable Legends and events are told in Season 2 of this docuseries. Each two-hour episode contains archival footage and interviews as it explores a different wrestler and their impact in the WWE universe and on pop culture. The premiere episode is “Undertaker,” and other Legends featured this season include Goldberg, Edge and Kurt Angle.

Celebrity Family Feud

ABC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Celebrities and their families go head-to-head in this game show that is back for a ninth season. Host Steve Harvey oversees the feuding as participants try to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people. The winning family donates money to the charity of their choice.

Johnson

Bounce TV, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Bounce’s breakout hit dramedy is back for Season 2. The series follows four Black men — Omar (Thomas Q. Jones), Greg (Deji LaRay), Keith (Philip Smithey) and Jarvis (Derrex Brady) — who have been best friends since grade school. Though they happen to share the last name Johnson, they are finding themselves in vastly different places in their lives, threatening the unity that has always been so strong. Through these characters, Johnson explores current social issues, from love and marriage to business, politics and religion, from a Black man’s perspective.

Nightmare PTA Moms

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

