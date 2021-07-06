What to Watch 071121

Sunday, July 11
Shark Academy
discovery+
New Series!
Debuting during Shark Week, Discovery’s first ever shark-themed competitive docuseries follows eight men and women who will compete to secure a coveted crew spot on shark scientist Dr. Riley Elliott’s next great shark-diving expedition. It’s an opportunity of a lifetime for these shark enthusiasts with nontraditional backgrounds to leap ahead in the competitive world of shark research, embarking on a great adventure in hopes of making their dreams a reality. The recruits will work and live together on a research vessel for six weeks as Riley and his team of pros put them to the test to see who has what it really takes. The series will make its debut on the linear Discovery Channel next Sunday.
Sharkbait With David Dobrik
discovery+
Internet sensation David Dobrik and his friends are on their craziest adventure yet — diving with sharks. When faced with bad weather and sharks larger than they expected, these 20-somethings quickly find themselves asking, “Why did we go on Shark Week?”
Song of the Shark
discovery+
This immersive experience launches today and is available through the end of Discovery’s Shark Week on Sunday, July 18. The original film is edited and scored by award-winning filmmaker and YouTuber Dan Mace, and uses never-before-seen footage of sharks from all over the world. In this cinematic, undersea shark-guided tour, viewers will discover the allure of these enigmatic creatures who traverse the oceans of the world.
Tennis: Wimbledon: Gentlemen’s Singles Final
ESPN, 9am Live
The remaining two men compete for the Wimbledon singles championship in this match at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club live on ESPN.
Eyewitness Shark: Fin Frenzy
Disney XD, 7pm
Experts break down amazing viral shark videos and reveal clues to help us understand sharks like never before.
Florida Man Murders
Oxygen, 7pm
Back-to-back episodes air tonight. In “Hurricane Homicides,” when a mother and daughter are found brutally murdered, detectives wonder if a serial killer is lurking in Palm Beach. With a hurricane bearing down, police race to solve the murders before all the evidence is washed away. Finally, in “Nice Guys Finish Last,” the tranquility of the Florida Keys is shattered when a well-known resident is murdered in his home. As police scour the island for a killer, a bizarre trail leads them to a Florida man and a series of shocking crimes.
The Real Housewives of Potomac
Bravo, 8pm
Season Premiere!
Returning this season are Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett and Dr. Wendy Osefo. New housewife Mia Thornton joins the ladies with a boss mentality and is letting them know that, on her end, respect is earned, not given. Askale Davis joins as the newest friend of the housewives.
Shark Week 2021
Discovery Channel, beginning at 8pm
Television’s longest-running programming event devoted to sharks returns for its 33rd year with more programming than ever before, airing across both the linear Discovery Channel and the discovery+ streaming service (with some specials exclusively airing on the streamer). That programming begins tonight with Crikey! It’s Shark Week, in which Robert Irwin follows in his father’s footsteps and gets as close as possible to great white sharks. Other Shark Week programming includes
