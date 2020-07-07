What to Watch 071220

Sunday, July 12
NASCAR Cup Series: Quaker State 400
FS1, 2:30pm Live
Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and more stars from the NASCAR Cup Series put the pedal to the metal at Kentucky Speedway for the Quaker State 400 on FS1.
Cannonball: “Viva El Mustache!: Network Cut”
NBC, 7pm
Cannonball athletes compete for $10,000 in the wildest and wettest challenges ever created.
Obsession: Her Final Vengeance
Lifetime, 8pm
Original Film!
In the final part of the “Obsession” trilogy, Blake Collins is now dead, and his ex-girlfriend Madison Turner is trying to forget the horrific ordeal he’s put her through. But little does Madison know that Blake’s psychotic sister, Lisa, is determined to punish the woman she blames for the death of her adored brother. Stars Celeste Desjardins, Anastasia Phillips, Ryan Bruce and Lexi Ainsworth.
Remembering Hiroshima
TCM, beginning at 8pm
Catch a Classic!
This August, the world will gravely commemorate the 75th anniversary of the only use to date of nuclear weapons during wartime, when the United States dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II. TCM remembers with two network premiere films tonight, both of which were made in Japan less than a decade after the devastation. First is the 1952 docudrama Children of Hiroshima. This is followed by Hiroshima (1953), a realistic retelling of the fateful day when the title city was bombed.
Very Scary People
HLN, 9pm
Season Premiere!
Donnie Wahlberg returns to host Season 2 of this series that details many of history’s scariest and most notorious characters through news footage and interviews with people close to the case. Six two-hour episodes will be featured this season, which begins tonight with a look at infamous serial killer David Berkowitz, a.k.a. “Son of Sam.”
Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa: “Two and a Calf Kittens”
Nat Geo Wild, 9pm
The youngsters are causing trouble! A very pregnant rhino waits and waits to give birth, two orphaned panther kittens explore new environments, and a young zebra tries to dodge a checkup.
Grantchester
PBS, 9pm
When Will finds two boys near death in a boxing ring, he must face up to his own part in their tragedy, while unearthed secrets prove to be the hardest test of his faith he’s faced yet.
P-Valley
Starz, 9pm
New Series!
In this eight-episode series based on the play by Katori Hall, the lives of the dancers at a Southern strip club are revealed in all of their glittery and gritty glory. The series is exclusively directed by women and stars, among others, Brandee Evans (The Bobby Brown Story), Nicco Annan (This Is Us) and Shannon Thornton (Power).
Snowpiercer
TNT, 9pm
Season Finale!
Two back-to-back new episodes will finish the season tonight. The rebel forces are on the ropes when a dangerous foe defects to their side.
Paranormal Caught on Camera
Travel Channel, 9pm
Season Premiere!
The series that looks at spooky events captured on video or closed-circuit cameras returns for another season of frightening footage.
NOS
