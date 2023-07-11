Sunday, July 16

Tennis: Wimbledon: Gentlemen’s Singles Final

ESPN, 9am Live

The remaining two men compete for the Wimbledon singles championship in this match at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club live on ESPN.

Gaslight

TCM, 11:45am

Catch a Classic!

This famed, Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1944 suspense thriller set in Victorian London that — along with the 1938 play Gas Light, on which it is based — gave rise to the term “gaslighting” to reference a type of psychological manipulation stars Best Actress Oscar winner Ingrid Bergman as newlywed Paula. Unfortunately, Paula is unaware that her seemingly charming new husband, Gregory (Best Actor Oscar nominee Charles Boyer), is a crazed murderer as the couple moves into the mansion where Paula found her aunt murdered years earlier. Gregory soon hatches a sinister plot, primarily involving the title gaslights, to make Paula believe she is going insane while he searches for a stash of gems hidden somewhere in the house. The cast also includes Joseph Cotten and Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Angela Lansbury in her film debut. — Jeff Pfeiffer

NASCAR Cup Series: Crayon 301

USA Network, 2:30pm Live

New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon is the site of the Crayon 301, with top drivers Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and others taking on the 1.058-mile oval.

Tough as Nails: “Just Trying to Be Me”

CBS, 8pm

The Dirty Hands and Savage Crew teams race to locate and purchase a long list of heavy, bulky items from a large home improvement store in the new episode “Just Trying to Be Me.”

The Chosen

The CW, 8pm

New Series!

This historical drama series is set in the first century and follows the early life of Jesus (Jonathan Roumie) and the people who met or otherwise interacted with him.

Soccer: 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup: Final

FOX, 8pm Live

The final match of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup soccer tournament takes place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge

HGTV, 8pm

New Series!

One of the world’s most iconic toys will become reality when HGTV taps into the zeitgeist of Mattel’s Barbie in this four-episode competition series. Expect celebrity guests, pop culture history and a plethora of Barbie surprises as host Ashley Graham organizes eight teams of HGTV superstars to transform a Southern California home into a real-life Barbie Dreamhouse.

Nightmare School Moms

Lifetime, 8pm

In this world TV premiere, two moms battle to see which of their overachieving daughters will be accepted to a prestigious university, but when one of their methods quickly spirals out of control, the games become deadly. Stars Crystal Allen, April Hale, Rachel Walters and Tatiana Le’Joy.

Ridley: “Swansong, Part 1”

PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm)

After a chance encounter with jazz singer Eve Marbury (Joanna Riding), Ridley (Adrian Dunbar) agrees to help find her brother Luke, who has been missing for 40 years.

Kids in a Cage

A&E, 9pm

Exposing the shocking world of youth MMA (kids cage fighting), now legal in California, this special follows two child fighters over several years on their quest to win the youth MMA national championship, as they wrestle demons at home and bat

Related Media: