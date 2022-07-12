What to Watch 071722

Sunday, July 17

Blood & Treasure

Paramount+

Season Premiere!

This action/adventure series debuted its first season on CBS in the summer of 2019, when it was also renewed for Season 2. That season is finally premiering, but now on Paramount+, the network’s sister streaming service. Blood & Treasure follows a former FBI agent (Matt Barr) who now works as a lawyer specializing in repatriating stolen art, and teams with a thief and con woman (Sofia Pernas) to crisscross the globe in search of missing antiquities. The first two episodes are available today.

Golf: The Open Championship: Final Round

NBC, 7am Live

The coveted Claret Jug is awarded to the winner of the 150th British Open today at the legendary Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland.

Gilda

TCM, 2pm

Catch a Classic!

“There never was a woman like Gilda!” exclaimed the promotional poster for this lushly photographed 1946 film noir classic, and it’s hard to quibble with the tagline. Rita Hayworth is at her bombshell best in her signature performance as the titular character, the wife of Buenos Aires casino owner Ballin Mundson (George Macready). Mundson hires a newly arrived American, small-time gambler Johnny Farrell (Glenn Ford), as a casino manager, but also assigns him to watch over Gilda. But it turns out that Gilda and Johnny happen to be former lovers, adding all sorts of tensions to the combustible emotional mix.

NASCAR Cup Series: Ambetter 301

USA Network, 3pm Live

New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon is the site of the Ambetter 301, with top drivers Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch and others taking on the 1.058-mile oval.

Snapped

Oxygen, 6pm

Season Premiere!

Season 31 of this true-crime docuseries premieres with “Shirley Nelson.” Shirley was a Santa Rosa, California, woman who had been married to Ronald Nelson for nearly three decades. Ron, more than 10 years younger than his wife, was the business manager for Peanuts cartoonist Charles Schulz. In 1995, after Ronald informed Shirley that he was leaving her for a younger secretary, Shirley went to his office with a loaded handgun, shooting her estranged husband and herself.

Who Do You Think You Are?: “Nick Offerman”

NBC, 7pm

Stage, film and television actor Nick Offerman traces his family tree, and uncovers ties to the Revolutionary War and the story of his eight-times great-grandparents, who ran a successful tavern in 1700s New York. As his search deepens, Nick is dismayed to find the unfortunate truth of how his ancestors handled their relationship with the Mohawk Nation as they struggled to keep their tavern on hotly contested land.

Mastermind of Murder

Oxygen, 7pm

Season Premiere!

“Notes Between Neighbors” is the Season 2 debut of this true-crime docuseries. Soon after a young father is found shot in his bed, detectives identify a suspect. However, when the suspect is found dead, investigators uncover a lurid conspiracy involving betrayal and manipulation centered around an unlikely couple.

Love, Fashion, Repeat

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

When Lisa (Cristina Rosato) returns to her hometown to seek inspiration for her new fashion line and meets Colin (Victor Zinck Jr.), a handsome writer tasked with fixing her biography, love is the last thing on her mind. Will she find time for an unexpected romance?

