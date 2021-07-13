What to Watch 071821

Sunday, July 18
The Great Hammerhead Stakeout
discovery+
This Shark Week special exclusive to discovery+ follows Dr. Tristan Guttridge and James Glancy as they travel to Andros Island to investigate reports of an exclusive population of giant hammerhead sharks. To get answers, they attempt one of the longest shark dives ever — upward of 10 hours — using an underwater habitat.
Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story
discovery+
New Series!
This sexy new “docu-soap” from the producers of 90 Day Fiancé follows people who found love in the Caribbean. The tropics will provide the backdrop for relationships in various phases — from a couple who met online but will now meet for the first time to holiday flings that turned serious and even a one-night stand that turned into a pregnancy. Will romance in paradise last once the suntan fades?
Golf: The Open Championship: Final Round
Golf Channel & NBC, beginning at 4am Live
Final-round coverage of the 149th British Open at Royal St. George’s Golf Club in England begins on Golf Channel and continues on NBC.
An Affair to Remember
TCM, 3:45pm
Catch a Classic!
Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr star in this Oscar-nominated 1957 romantic classic, a remake of 1939’s Love Affair that superseded its predecessor in popularity and has not only made generations of audiences swoon, but has also inspired later cinematic love stories, including 1993’s Sleepless in Seattle and its own 1994 direct remake, also called Love Affair. Grant portrays Nickie Ferrante, an infamous playboy engaged to American heiress Lois Clark (Neva Patterson). Kerr plays Terry McKay, working to be the perfect wife for her fiancé, Kenneth. Both Ferrante and McKay are aboard the same ship sailing from France to New York, where they meet and seemingly have an instant connection. They decide to meet atop the Empire State Building in exactly six months to rekindle their relationship, but life gets in the way, leaving viewers to find out if the pair will find their happily ever after.
Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup: USA vs. Canada
FOX, 5pm Live
The U.S. Men’s National Team takes on Canada in this CONCACAF Gold Cup Group B match held in Kansas City, Kansas.
Major League Baseball: Boston at N.Y. Yankees
ESPN, 7pm Live
The four-game series between the Boston Red Sox and N.Y. Yankees concludes on Sunday Night Baseball tonight at Yankee Stadium.
Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks
Nat Geo, 7:30pm
Season Premiere!
The spinoff of Wicked Tuna that follows a Southern fleet of top captains battling to catch bluefin in the dangerous waters off North Carolina returns for Season 8 with a special 90-minute premiere. This season, the captains face the most treacherous weather in the series’ history, and they must work together to catch the elusive fish.
Celebrity Family Feud
ABC, 8pm
This week, the casts from Freeform’s Good Trouble and grown-ish compete to win money for their charity. It’s a West Coast vs. East Coast battle in the next game, when the real estate agents from Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles take on the real estate agents from Million Dollar Listing New York to see who will reign supreme.
Serengeti II
Discovery Channel, 8pm
Discovery’s six-part docu
Related Media: