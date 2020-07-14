What to Watch 071920

Sunday, July 19
NASCAR Cup Series: O’Reilly Auto Parts 500
NBCSN, 3pm Live
Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and other top NASCAR Cup Series stars head to Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 on NBCSN.
Cannonball: “When Ducks Attack: Network Cut”
NBC, 7pm
Cannonball athletes compete for $10,000 in the wildest and wettest challenges ever created.
Mile High Escorts
Lifetime, 8pm
Original Film!
Following the death of a coworker, a young woman working for a private airline learns the owner’s secret and becomes the next target. Stars Christina Moore, Saxon Sharbino, Kara Royster and Nicholas David King.
World’s Biggest Tiger Shark?
Nat Geo, 8pm
Kick off Sharkfest 2020 by following Emmy Award-winning cinematographer Andy Casagrandeand marine biologist Kori Garza as theyjourney to a remote lagoon in French Polynesia to dive with the “tigers of Tahiti” in search of the world’s largest living tiger shark, Kamakai. While there, they capture cooperative hunting tactics between two juvenile tiger sharks for the first time ever on film! Sharkfest 2020 includes five weeksof action-packed shark programming with 17 original premieres and the best shark programming from National Geographic/Nat Geo Wild’s massive library as part of its biggest ever shark spectacular.
Western Comedies
TCM, beginning at 8pm
Catch a Classic!
Westerns aren’t only always deadly serious flicks about shootouts and cattle rustlers, as tonight’s two hilarious entries in the genre demonstrate. First up is Support Your Local Sheriff!(1969), a parody of certain Western tropes starring James Garner as a gunfighter who takes the job of sheriff in a lawless frontier town. Next up this evening is another 1969 Western comedy, Sam Whiskey, starring Burt Reynolds as an Old West adventurer who is seduced by a widow (Angie Dickinson) into retrieving a fortune in gold bars from a sunken riverboat.
America: Our Defining Hours: “Nothing to Fear but Fear Itself”
History, 9pm
Miniseries Finale!
As the 20th century continues, America faces perhaps its most daunting challenges yet. When the 1930s brings the greatest economic crisis in the nation’s history, FDR offers the troubled country a New Deal, but clouds of war are on the horizon. Those clouds burst when Pearl Harbor is attacked and America enters World War II. Later in the century, the U.S. elects its youngest commander-in-chief, 43-year-old John F. Kennedy, while Martin Luther King Jr.’s fight for civil rights faces a fierce test. Then, early in the 21st century, on a bright September morning in 2001, America is suddenly thrust into a devastating new crisis.
Grantchester
PBS, 9pm
Season Finale!
When a body is found on Jesus Green, the trail of clues leads Will and Geordie to an oppressive convent, where Will must finally confront his own demons.
The Alienist: Angel of Darkness
TNT, 9pm
Season Premiere!
Psychologist Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Daniel Brühl), newspaper illustrator John Moore (Luke Evans) and police secretary Sara Howard (Dakota Fanning) are back for a sequel season to 2018’s The Alienist. Set in 1897, Angel of Darknessfinds Sara in charge of her own private detective ag
Related Media:
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!