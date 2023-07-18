Sunday, July 23

Special Ops: Lioness

Paramount+

New Series!

This latest series from Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) is an espionage thriller inspired by an actual U.S. military program. It follows Joe (executive producer Zoe Saldaña) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional lives as the tip of the CIA’s spear in the war on terror. The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (executive producer Nicole Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Michael Kelly), enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of state-sponsored terrorism in the CIA’s efforts to thwart the next 9/11. The first two episodes drop today; new episodes are available Sundays.

Golf: Open Championship: Final Round

USA Network & NBC, beginning at 4am Live

The Claret Jug is awarded to the winner of the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England. Final-round coverage begins on USA Network and concludes on NBC.

An Afternoon With Audrey

MOVIES!, beginning at 12:30pm

Catch a Classic!

Enjoy a delightful afternoon and early evening with three terrific ’60s movies led by iconic actress Audrey Hepburn. Up first is the heist comedy How to Steal a Million (1966), which also features Peter O’Toole and Eli Wallach. Following that, things get a lot darker in the classic thriller Wait Until Dark (1967), in which Hepburn earned the final Best Actress Oscar nomination of her career as a blind woman terrorized by three criminals (led by a chilling Alan Arkin, along with Richard Crenna and Jack Weston) who believe a cache of heroin is hidden somewhere in her apartment. The mood lightens in the final feature, Charade (1963), the beloved romantic comedy that pairs Hepburn with Cary Grant.

NASCAR Cup Series: Pocono 400

USA Network, 2:30pm Live

Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, is the site of the NASCAR Cup Series Pocono 400 as drivers compete for 160 laps around “The Tricky Triangle.”

Cycling: Tour de France: Final Stage Recap

NBC, 5pm

NBC airs this recap special featuring highlights from Paris and the final stage of the Tour de France cycling race.

Tough as Nails: “You Can’t Always Be the Hammer”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “You Can’t Always Be the Hammer,” teams Dirty Hands and Savage Crew race to complete a play structure for a local park. In the individual competition, the crew members build bikes for children.

Shark Week 2023

Discovery Channel, beginning at 8pm

Jason Momoa, who returns as Aquaman on the big screen later this year, is master of ceremonies for the 35th year of Discovery’s influential and popular annual programing event celebrating sharks. Over the course of Shark Week, the actor will set up the jaw-dropping events, first-time revelations and groundbreaking scientific findings in this year’s specials. Four of those specials kick things off tonight: Belly of the Beast: Feeding Frenzy, Jaws vs. The Meg, Serial Killer: Red Sea Feeding Frenzy and Shark Week: Off the Hook. Shark Week 2023 continues nightly through Saturday, July 29.

Ridley: “Swansong, Part 2”

PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm)

Ridley’s (Adrian Dunbar) initial inquiries into the search for Luke Marbury draw a blank,

