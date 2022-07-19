What to Watch 072422

Sunday, July 24

90 Day Fiancé: UK

discovery+

New Series!

Leaving the United States for the first time, the hit 90 Day Fiancé dating/relationship reality franchise lands in the United Kingdom. The series follows eight loved-up Brits and their long-distance lovers for 90 days to see if it’s the real deal and they should get married, or if they’ve made a big mistake and should call the whole thing off. Episodes are available Sundays.

Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines

Magnolia Network, 1pm

Season Premiere!

Season 4 of Joanna Gaines’ series begins its linear Magnolia Network run (it previously streamed on discovery+). In each episode, Gaines spends time in the kitchen sharing her favorite recipes, where they come from and why she finds herself returning to them time and time again.

Around the World in 80 Days

MOVIES!, 2:05pm

Catch a Classic!

Back in the era when Hollywood regularly produced all-star comedies on an often epic scale, few of those movies came bigger than this 1956 Best Picture Oscar-winning adaptation of Jules Verne’s novel about English gentleman Phileas Fogg (David Niven), who wagers that he can circumnavigate the globe in a mere 80 days. Given that this story takes place in 1872, Fogg has set himself up for a herculean challenge, which he gladly takes, and he sets off on his trek with his trusty valet (portrayed by Cantinflas) on various modes of 19th century transport, most famously a gas balloon. The incredibly fun film is truly epic, spanning the globe and running around three hours. But things move along quickly thanks to the crisp, Oscar-nominated direction by Michael Anderson; the colorful, Oscar-winning cinematography by Lionel Lindon; Victor Young’s Oscar-winning musical score (Young also composed the famous song “Around the World” for the film, but it somehow did not get an Oscar nod); and the delightful cast, which also includes Robert Newton and Shirley MacLaine in just her third feature film.

NASCAR Cup Series: M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400

USA Network, 3pm Live

Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, is the site of the NASCAR Cup Series M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 as drivers compete for 160 laps around “The Tricky Triangle.”

Shark Week 2022

Discovery Channel, beginning at 7pm

Discovery’s weeklong summer event returns for its 34th installment, promising bigger sharks, bigger breaches, and even bigger findings from scientists and researchers in the field. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is on hand to serve as the first ever master of ceremonies for Shark Week, which this year will feature over 20 new specials. Those specials will include travels to exotic, shark-filled locales such as the Exuma Islands in the Bahamas and Papua New Guinea, spotlighting breakthrough information about these elusive creatures as well as the discovery of a new, undescribed species. Tonight’s initial lineup consists of four specials, kicking off with Return to Headstone Hell, which is only available on the linear Discovery Channel. The other three specials following that will air on the linear channel and also be available to stream on discovery+: Great White Battleground; Jackass Shark Week 2.0, which finds the cast of Jackass returning to Shark Week; and Great White Open Ocean.

Who Do You Think You Are?: “Allison Janney”

NBC, 7pm

Award-winning stage, film and television actress A

