What to Watch 072521

Sunday, July 25
Kevin Can @#$% Himself: “Fixed”
AMC+
Season Finale!
Stream the Season 1 finale of this new darkly comic series on AMC+ one week before its linear premiere on AMC. In “Fixed,” detectives question Allison (Annie Murphy) about the night before. After the trauma of the break-in, Kevin (Eric Petersen) searches for meaning by running for city council. Kurt (Sean Clements) plants a seed of doubt while Allison and Patty (Mary Hollis Inboden) deal with the repercussions of their actions.
Murder on Maple Drive
Lifetime, 8pm
In this network movie premiere, in an effort to “keep up with the Joneses,” a couple stretches their finances to purchase a home in an upper-class neighborhood. Due to a murder-suicide by the previous owners, the house is deeply discounted. After they move in, they form a quick friendship with a neighbor. But strange things begin to happen, and they soon suspect the neighbor may have played a part in the murders. Stars Bea Santos and Sebastien Roberts.
Autopsy: The Last Hours of ... Leonard Nimoy
Reelz, 8pm
The iconic actor who played Star Trek’s unflappable half-Vulcan passed away in 2015 at 83. Though smoking led to his COPD, a severe lung disorder, the show examines why Nimoy died so quickly after diagnosis of the often treatable disease.
Hitler’s American Battleground
Science Channel, 8pm
This two-hour special follows experts as they chart forgotten World War II underwater battlegrounds off America’s coasts, revealing the truth about Nazi submarines that mercilessly stalked the Atlantic before U.S. forces gained the upper hand.
Gothic Governesses
TCM, beginning at 8pm
Catch a Classic!
Many classic Gothic novels feature as their protagonists governesses who encounter mysteries at the vast, somewhat spooky old estates at which they find employment. It’s been a cliché for a few hundred years, and for good reason, because it’s an effective setup for compelling and suspenseful tales. It was natural that when film came around, these stories would be adapted for the screen for that same reason, and tonight’s double feature on Turner Classic Movies spotlights two of the finest versions of such “Gothic governess” stories. First is Dragonwyck (1946), based on Anya Seton’s 1944 novel and set in the 1840s. Moodily directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz (who also wrote the screenplay adaptation), the film follows farm girl Miranda Wells (Gene Tierney), who takes an opportunity for what she hopes is a more luxurious life off the farm when she signs on to be companion for the young daughter of her family’s wealthy distant cousin Nicholas Van Ryn (Vincent Price) at his Dragonwyck estate. Tonight’s second feature is the 1943 adaptation of the quintessential Gothic governess story — Charlotte Brontë’s classic 1847 novel Jane Eyre. The book had already been adapted into several films, mainly silent ones, by 1943, but this version remains one of the best-known and best-executed productions, with a screenplay by John Houseman, Aldous Huxley and Robert Stevenson. Joan Fontaine stars as the title character, who takes a job as governess for a young girl at the gloomy, isolated Thornfield Hall. There she finds mysteries surrounding the place and its equally shadowy and brooding owner, Edward Rochester (Orson Welles). — Jeff Pfeiffer
History of the Sitcom: “Working for Laughs”
CNN, 9pm
Tonight, the eight-part docuseries clocks in to exami
