What to Watch 072620

Sunday, July 26
Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out
Food Network, 12:30pm
Michael Symon had been streaming cooking classes from his home in suburban New York since quarantine began, earning the Food Network Kitchen Facebook page more than 30 million views. So with the channel’s studio closed due to the coronavirus, the veteran TV chef’s online success led to this self-shot backyard series, featuring dishes from sticky ribs to tart apple crisp.
The Mistletoe Promise
Hallmark Channel, 2pm
Hallmark’s annual Christmas in July moviethon wraps at midnight, but not before we get another chance to enjoy this 2016 favorite. Jaime King and Luke Macfarlane play two likable Scrooges who pose as a couple to score him a promotion and her a holiday victory over her ex.
Major League Baseball
ESPN, beginning at 7pm Live
Sunday Night Baseballfeatures a divisional rivalry doubleheader with the Atlanta Braves at the N.Y. Mets, followed by the San Francisco Giants at the L.A. Dodgers.
Cannonball: “The Human Dart: Network Cut”
NBC, 7pm
Cannonball athletes compete for $10,000 in the wildest and wettest challenges ever created.
Autopsy: The Last Hours of … Gilda Radner
REELZChannel, 8pm
The docuseries’ subject is Emmy-winning comic Gilda Radner, the original Saturday Night Live cast member (and wife of actor Gene Wilder) who died at 42 in 1989 of an overlooked hereditary ovarian cancer.
Starring Dudley Moore
TCM, beginning at 8pm
Catch a Classic!
Two of comedic British actor Dudley Moore’s finest and funniest performances are spotlighted this evening. First up is Moore in his perhaps most identifiable role as the title character of 1981’s acclaimed comedy Arthur, which earned him a Best Actor Oscar nomination. Second on the bill is Bedazzled, the 1967 British comedy in which Moore costarred with his then-comedy partner Peter Cook, along with Raquel Welch.
Mayday: Air Disaster
Weather Channel, 8pm
Season Premiere!
Revealing the dark truth that aviation safety improves one crash at a time, Mayday: Air Disasterinvestigates legendary aviation disasters to find out what went wrong and why. Based on cockpit voice recorders, accident reports and eyewitness accounts, the series weaves together interviews, gripping reenactments and state-of-the-art CGI to investigate and tell the story of a crash.
Paranormal Caught on Camera: “A Haunted Gift and More”
Travel Channel, 9pm
Ghost hunters spend the night with an evil spirit; playgrounds around the world open up their gates to more than just the living; a colossal creature appears near the shore of an Irish lake.
Beach Around the World: “Exploring the Gold Coast of Costa Rica”
HGTV, 10pm
What’s Spanish for “downsizing”? Tonight’s seaside home-seekers, a Phoenix couple, want a smaller pad in Costa Rica.
Wynonna Earp
Syfy, 10pm
Season Premiere!
Her allies and her mystical gun Peacemaker missing, Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) races to find a way into the Garden of Eden — located in the demon-filled Ghost River Triangle — so she can rescue sister Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley).
