Sunday, July 30

NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond

USA Network, 3pm Live

Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and other Cup Series drivers are at Virginia’s Richmond Raceway to do 400 laps around the 0.75-mile, D-shaped oval.

Tough as Nails

CBS, 8pm

Season Finale!

The final three compete in the most challenging gauntlet yet for the title of Tough as Nails champion and the coveted winner’s belt in the season finale “Ready for Takeoff.”

Naked and Afraid Castaways

Discovery Channel, 8pm; also streams on Max

New Series!

The Naked and Afraid franchise expands yet again with this series that puts a new generation of nine elite survivalists on a remote tropical island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, stranded with only wreckage to survive. In a first for the franchise, remaining survivalists will need to travel to the same extraction point on Day 21 and signal a boat for rescue.

To Kill a Stepfather

Lifetime, 8pm

In this world TV premiere, Nicole Rey learns that her stepfather, Matthew, whom she hadn’t seen in years, suffered a deadly fall down the stairs at the family home and that her estranged mother, Kate, has been arrested for his murder. As Nicole begins investigating what happened, she finds out that not everything is as it seems, as if someone wants to let this sleeping dog lie … at any price. Stars Alexandra Camacho, Kelly McCart, Jamel King, Avis Wrentmore and Elyse Mirto.

Ridley: “The Numbered Days, Part 1”

PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm)

Ridley (Adrian Dunbar) and Carol (Bronagh Waugh) are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall from his balcony, and the prime suspect is the victim’s younger brother.

Air Disasters

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Season Premiere!

In “Headline News,” take a look at three explosive air disasters that made headline news and put massive pressure on crash investigators. See how examiners found the truth behind the Concorde disaster, TWA 800 and the 9/11 Pentagon crash as the world watched.

Special Theme: Disability Reclaimed

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong Sunday night look at how various mental and physical disabilities have been portrayed in film concludes with tonight’s two features. Up first is Coming Home (1978), the Best Picture Oscar-nominated drama from Best Director nominee Hal Ashby. Compared positively by some critics to the similarly themed 1946 classic The Best Years of Our Lives, Coming Home stars Best Actress winner Jane Fonda as a woman who, despite having a husband (Best Supporting Actor nominee Bruce Dern) who is fighting in Vietnam, falls in love and begins an affair with a man (Best Actor winner Jon Voight) who was left a paraplegic following the injuries he sustained in his own combat action over there. After that is the satirical comedy/drama Being There (1979), also directed by Ashby. In his second-to-last film, Peter Sellers delivers one of his most iconic performances as Chance/Chauncey Gardiner, a simple-minded and sheltered former longtime gardener to his now-deceased employer, who somehow ends up a Washington political insider and unlikely adviser to a powerful tycoon. Shirley MacLaine, Best Supporting Actor winner Melvyn Douglas and Jack Warden costar.

Dark Winds

Related Media: