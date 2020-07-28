What to Watch 0802

Sunday, Aug. 2
Summer Under the Stars: “Rock Hudson”
TCM, beginning at 6am
Catch a Classic!
Roy Harold Scherer Jr. — better known, of course, as Rock Hudson — is today’s Summer Under the Stars focus, with a lineup of films that begins with one of his earlier movie appearances, in the 1950 Western Winchester ’73. The lineup also includes his star-making role in the romantic drama Magnificent Obsession (1954); Pillow Talk(1959), the first of the three beloved romantic comedies he made with Doris Day; the network premiere of the adventure film The Golden Blade(1953); the Cold War suspense film Ice Station Zebra(1968); and more.
Pirelli British Grand Prix
ESPN, 9:05am Live
Last year’s winner Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Sebastian Vettel and other top F1 drivers take to the 18-turn Silverstone Circuit in England for the British Grand Prix.
NHL Hockey: Stanley Cup Qualifiers
NBC, NBCSN, NHL Network & USA Network, beginning at 2pm Live
The NHL’s Stanley Cup playoff qualifying series in the hub cities of Toronto and Edmonton continue Sunday with the Arizona Coyotes vs. the Nashville Predators (USA Network), the Philadelphia Flyers vs. the Boston Bruins (NBC), the St. Louis Blues vs. the Colorado Avalanche (NBCSN), the Columbus Blue Jackets vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs (NHL Network) and the Minnesota Wild vs. the Vancouver Canucks (NBCSN).
NBA Basketball
ABC, beginning at 3:30pm Live
ABC’s coverage of the NBA begins in the afternoon with the Portland Trail Blazers vs. the Boston Celtics. Then in primetime, the Milwaukee Bucks face the Houston Rockets.
Major League Baseball: Boston at N.Y. Yankees
ESPN, 7pm Live
Old-school AL East rivals are at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y., for a Sunday Night Baseballmatchup between the Yankees and the Boston Red Sox.
Cannonball: “Dare to Cannonball: Network Cut”
NBC, 7pm
Cannonball athletes compete for $10,000 in the wildest and wettest challenges ever created.
Fridge Wars
The CW, 8pm
New Series!
Top chefs compete to make an amazing feast using leftovers and ingredients found in your fridge in this culinary competition. Each episode, two top chefs are pitted against one another with a challenge to create extraordinary meals using only the ingredients taken from the fridges of ordinary families.
A Murder to Remember
Lifetime, 8pm
Original Film!
Javier (Kevin Rodriguez) and Robin Rivera (Maddie Nichols) celebrate their one-year anniversary on a camping trip. But when Javier ends up dead, Robin finds herself alone in the rough wilderness. She accepts help from another camper, a mysterious stranger named Sam (TC Matherne) and slowly places her life in his hands. But is Sam there to protect Robin? Or does she need protecting from him?
Shark vs. Surfer
Nat Geo, 8pm
Visit shark-infested surf spots to relive the harrowing encounters between humans and sharks.
Autopsy: The Last Hours of… “David Cassidy”
REELZChannel, 8pm
As the star of The Partridge Family, David Cassidy was one of the biggest teen idols the world had ever seen, selling millions of records across a showbiz career spanning five d
Related Media:
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!