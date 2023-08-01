Sunday, Aug. 6

Summer Under the Stars: Debbie Reynolds

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Actress/singer/dancer Mary Frances “Debbie” Reynolds earned a Golden Globe nomination for Most Promising Newcomer in her second credited feature film, Three Little Words (1950), and she more than lived up to that promise throughout her nearly seven-decade career in movies, theater and television. After her breakout role in the classic 1952 musical Singin’ in the Rain, she found similar success in movies like The Unsinkable Molly Brown (1964), which earned her Oscar and Globe nominations as Best Actress. Those latter two movies are featured during today’s Summer Under the Stars salute to Reynolds, along with plenty of other classics such as The Affairs of Dobie Gillis (1953), The Tender Trap (1955) and The Mating Game (1959).

NTT IndyCar Series: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

NBC, 12:30pm Live

Alex Palou, Scott Dixon and other IndyCar stars are back in Nashville to do 80 laps around a street circuit that crosses the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge and runs next to Nissan Stadium.

NASCAR Cup Series: FireKeepers Casino 400

USA Network, 2:30pm Live

William Byron, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Ross Chastain and other top NASCAR Cup Series drivers battle for 200 laps around Michigan International Speedway.

Heartland

UPtv, 7pm; also streams on UP Faith & Family

Season Premiere!

Season 16 of the Canadian family drama begins its cable premiere run tonight. All 16 seasons of the series are also currently available to stream on UP Faith & Family.

38th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards

BET & BET Her, 8pm

Gospel music’s biggest night returns for this year’s awards ceremony, which took place in Las Vegas last month and was taped for this broadcast. Industry legends CeCe Winans, Dr. Bobby Jones and Rev. Dr. Milton Biggham will be given special honors at this event, which also features performances by Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Naomi Raine, Pastor Mike Jr., Dorothy Norwood and more. Jonathan McReynolds and Tasha Cobbs-Leonard cohost.

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge

HGTV, 8pm

Season Finale!

In “Barbie’s Big Pink Carpet Finale,” Christina Hall and James Bender take on Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle. Then the four finalist spaces compete at a “Pink Carpet” event. One space is voted the winner, and a fan wins a stay in the Dreamhouse. The episode also features special guest appearances by some of the stars from the Warner Bros. Pictures film Barbie.

Ridley: “The Numbered Days, Part 2”

PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm)

Season Finale!

Ridley (Adrian Dunbar) discovers a shocking connection between the murder case and the arson attack that killed his own family, and he finds himself closing in on the truth of what happened on that fateful night.

See It Loud: The History of Black Television

CNN, 9pm

Series Finale!

“Galaxies Beyond” looks at how, for years, many believed that the Black community did not have an interest in horror, superheroes or science fiction due to limited onscreen representation. Discover the rich history of roles and emerging opportunities for Black voices in this television space.

