What to Watch 080722

Sunday, Aug. 7

Reel Britannia

BritBox

New Series!

This BritBox original docuseries making its North American premiere goes decade by decade to tell the colorful and far-reaching story of modern British cinema from the 1960s through today.

Contraption Masters

discovery+

New Series!

In this competition series, amateur engineering enthusiasts vie to create spectacular chain reaction machines, with the ultimate winner going on display in a museum. The machines must complete a simple challenge, like boiling a kettle, in the most complicated way possible. Richard Hammond (Top Gear) hosts.

Summer Under the Stars: Gene Kelly

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Your toes will be tapping all day today as Turner Classic Movies’ Summer Under the Stars celebrates legendary actor/dancer/choreographer/filmmaker Eugene Curran Kelly — better known simply as Gene Kelly — with 12 of his memorable films. The lineup begins with Busby Berkeley’s musical For Me and My Gal (1942), which found Kelly making his film debut singing and dancing alongside Judy Garland, co-choreographing a couple of numbers and earning a Best Actor award from the National Board of Review. The day will also feature other Kelly/Garland pairings — in 1948’s The Pirate and 1950’s Summer Stock, both of which Kelly also co-choreographed — as well as another of his collaborations with director Berkeley, in 1949’s Take Me Out to the Ball Game. Of course, a day celebrating Kelly would not be complete without two of his most iconic movies, and those are indeed on the schedule: 1951’s An American in Paris and 1952’s Singin’ in the Rain; Kelly co-choreographed both and codirected the latter with Stanley Donen.

The Sunday Special: “Barney Miller”

Antenna TV, beginning at 8am

Enjoy the best of Barney Miller, the classic, Emmy-winning 1975-82 sitcom set largely within the confines of the detectives’ squad room of the fictional 12th Precinct in New York City. The cast is led by Hal Linden, Max Gail, Ron Glass, James Gregory, Abe Vigoda (Seasons 1-4, and 7) and Jack Soo (Seasons 1-5), and they can be seen over the 12-hour marathon in episodes such as “The Escape Artist” (Season 1), “Fear of Flying” (Season 2), “Hash” (Season 3), “Power Failure” (Season 3), “Strip Joint” (Season 6) and more.

NASCAR Cup Series: FireKeepers Casino 400

USA Network, 3pm Live

Michigan International Speedway brings top Cup Series drivers Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney and others to compete for 200 laps in the FireKeepers Casino 400.

NTT IndyCar Series: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

NBC, 3:30pm Live

Marcus Ericsson, Will Power, Josef Newgarden and other IndyCar stars return to Nashville for 80 laps around a street circuit that crosses the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge and runs next to Nissan Stadium.

SharkFest 2022 Continues

Nat Geo Wild, beginning at 5pm

Nat Geo Wild concludes its week of SharkFest programming with a four-hour lineup beginning with an enhanced version of Maui Shark Mystery, which follows scientists trying to figure out why tiger sharks gather in big numbers around Maui each year. After that are two new episodes of Shark Attack Files

