What to Watch 080821

Sunday, Aug. 8
Summer Under the Stars: Esther Williams
TCM, beginning at 6am
Catch a Classic!
Esther Williams, the champion swimmer who memorably brought her aquatic skills to the big screen during Hollywood’s golden age, is celebrated today during Turner Classic Movies’ Summer Under the Stars on what would have been her 100th birthday (she was born Aug. 8, 1921; she passed away at age 91 in 2013). Today’s highlights include Bathing Beauty, the 1944 musical costarring Red Skelton that was the first movie to showcase Williams’ swimming prowess, as well as other musicals like Thrill of a Romance (1945), This Time for Keeps (1947), On an Island With You (1948), Neptune’s Daughter (1949), Million Dollar Mermaid (1952) and Dangerous When Wet (1953), in which Williams famously swims with animated cat-and-mouse duo Tom and Jerry.
NASCAR Cup Series: Go Bowling at the Glen
NBCSN, 3pm Live
Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and other top NASCAR Cup Series drivers compete in the Go Bowling at the Glen on the 2.454-mile road course at Watkins Glen International.
Major League Baseball: Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs
ABC, 7pm Live
A Windy City interleague matchup at Wrigley Field has the Chicago White Sox at the Chicago Cubs. It’s the first Sunday Night Baseball game to air exclusively on ABC.
The Top Ten Revealed: “End of the World Songs”
AXS TV, 8pm
Season Finale!
Whether they are literal or figurative, these tunes about the end of the world, chosen by experts including James Durbin, Rikki Rockett and Lyndsey Parker, will have you ready to take cover and hunker down.
2020 Tokyo Olympics: Closing Ceremony
NBC, 8pm
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics conclude with the closing ceremony from National Stadium.
In Their Own Words: “Princess Diana”
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm)
This unique exploration of Diana’s life looks back through a contemporary lens that credits her choices, her suffering and her triumphs as the ultimate disrupter for a generation of women across the globe. Through interviews with many who knew her personally, a picture of Diana emerges that reveals what drove her to challenge the restrictions of her personal life. When her marriage dissolved, Diana could have stepped off the world stage and created a quiet, private life. Instead, driven by a need to help others, she chose to use her celebrity to change lives.
Power Book III: Raising Kanan: “Don’t Sleep”
Starz, 8pm
Look for broken promises and revenge on the drama tonight as 15-year-old Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis) moves into the drug business and his ambitious cocaine queenpin mom (Patina Miller) gets unexpected help crushing her competition.
Wellington Paranormal: “Zombie Cops”
The CW, 9pm
Season Finale!
Things go awry when a Zombie is brought in for questioning. Officers Minogue (Mike Minogue) and O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) patrol Wellington to ward off an infiltration of the undead.
Godfather of Harlem: “Man of the Year”
EPIX, 9pm
New E
