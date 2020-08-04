What to Watch 080920

Sunday, Aug. 9
Summer Under the Stars: “Goldie Hawn”
TCM, beginning at 6am
Catch a Classic!
First-time SUTS honoree Goldie Hawn may almost seem to some too “modern” to be featured in this month’s celebration, until you see that her work in today’s schedule of films absolutely is in the “classic” category. As you would expect for the brilliant comedic performer, the brunt of the lineup includes Hawn comedies like her Best Supporting Actress Oscar-winning performance in Cactus Flower(1969); Protocoland Swing Shift(both 1984); Foul Play(1978); Seems Like Old Times(1980); and the network premiere of The First Wives Club(1996). But you’ll also see her dramatic side in the network premiere of Crisscross(1992).
NBA Basketball: San Antonio vs. New Orleans
ABC, 3pm Live
DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs face Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans at the Disney ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla.
Golf: PGA Championship: Final Round
CBS, 3pm Live
The final round of the PGA Championship tees off at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.
NASCAR Cup Series: Consumers Energy 400
NBCSN, 4:30pm Live
Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and other top NASCAR Cup Series stars race in the 312-mile Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway.
Major League Baseball: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis
ESPN, 7pm Live
NL Central rivals take to the field at Busch Stadium in St. Louis as the Chicago Cubs face the Cardinals on Sunday Night Baseball.
Surviving Jeffrey Epstein
Lifetime, 8pm
New Miniseries!
Following the impact of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly, the network continues to raise the voices of survivors with Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, in line with Lifetime’s Stop Violence Against Women initiative to provide a platform and resources for women. The four-part, two-night documentary investigates the billionaire New York financier who is alleged to have used his connections to the rich and famous to shield his predatory behavior with young girls. Revealing how Epstein set up a pseudosexual Ponzi scheme to bring in underaged girls, the doc delves into the aftermath the survivors are experiencing with no justice to be served.
Autopsy: The Last Hours of… “Walt Disney”
REELZChannel, 8pm
Walt Disney was the father of movie-length animation who also reinvented the amusement park and created some of the most loved and recognized characters in the world, including Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck. But Disney’s easy smile hid a world of trauma and obsession. On Dec. 15, 1966, Disney’s death at the age of 65 in a Burbank hospital shocked the world. The cause reported was cardiac arrest brought on by lung cancer, but Disney died five weeks after the initial diagnosis, so renowned medical examiner and forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter is seeking answers to understand what happened to this pop culture pioneer.
Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef
Discovery Channel, 9pm
Shark Week is officially on and Discovery starts its 32nd annual event with a big surprise. It’s been a while since heavyweight champ Mike Tyson went head-to-head, but he’s making his comeback with the most unlikely training partner —
Related Media:
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!