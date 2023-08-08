Sunday, Aug. 13

Summer Under the Stars: Paul Newman

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

A long-standing icon of Hollywood cool, Paul Newman was one of those actors who truly embodied the phrase “movie star.” From the very start of his career, he regularly lit up the big screen with his commanding presence, acting range, good looks and piercing blue eyes in iconic films like Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958), one of the titles airing during today’s Summer Under the Stars celebration of Newman. Among the day’s other highlights are Cool Hand Luke (1967), Somebody Up There Likes Me (1956), The Long, Hot Summer (1958) and Harper (1966).

NFL Preseason

NFL Network, beginning at 1pm Live

Week 1 of the NFL preseason concludes with the Kansas City Chiefs at the New Orleans Saints and the San Francisco 49ers at the Las Vegas Raiders.

NASCAR Cup Series: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

NBC, 2:30pm Live

It’s NASCAR’s turn to take over the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as Cup Series stars William Byron, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Ross Chastain and others compete for 200 laps.

The Chosen: “The Wedding Gift”

The CW, 8pm

Jesus (Jonathan Roumie) begins to call followers who believe in him.

Trapped in the Cabin

Lifetime, 8pm

This U.S. television premiere film follows Rebecca (Tiffany Smith), a popular romance novelist who is running out of inspiration and concentration to finish her current book. When her editor sends her to a cozy cabin in the country, far away from any nosy fans and distractions, she starts a charming romance with the local handyman (Travis Burns). Things get steamy fast, but soon he’s missing, the doors have been left ajar, and someone’s been reading her unfinished draft. Could Rebecca’s life be on the line?

Billions

Showtime, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The seventh and final season of the drama begins with “Tower of London,” in which Prince’s (Corey Stoll) political ambitions come with a surprising twist and his intentions are met with skepticism.

The Challenge: USA: “Blurred Battle Lines”

CBS, 9pm

In “Blurred Battle Lines,” the second part of a two-part season premiere, contestants battle it out in a difficult water challenge, and a new alliance is formed to target a veteran player. Meanwhile, romance blossoms between two teammates.

When Calls the Heart: “Oh, Baby”

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Tourists start arriving, including the St. Johns, who may prove to be trouble for Bill (Jack Wagner).

The Mega-Brands That Built America

History, 9pm

Season Finale!

“Dirty Work” tell the story of how, in the late 1800s, Americans rarely bathed and lived in filthy conditions, and deadly diseases were commonplace. But James Gamble and Harley Procter invented a new soap that revolutionized America and opened up a market to entrepreneurs including King Gillette and Jacob Schick, whose bitter rivalry birthed the shaving business as we know it, spawning a new billion-dollar industry and changing Americans’ daily lives forever.

Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge: “Rita Ora”

Nat Geo, 9pm

Related Media: